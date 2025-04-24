LUX ALGO - Download for free best MT5 indicator

📊 FVG Instantaneous Mitigation Signals Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for traders who follow Smart Money concepts. It automatically detects when the price enters a Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone and that gap is instantly mitigated, providing precise trade entry signals.

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💡 What is an FVG?

Fair Value Gaps are areas of temporary imbalance on the chart that are later filled. These zones are often used by institutional traders for risk management and position adjustments. This indicator helps traders identify such moments in real time, allowing for low-risk entries with high profit potential.





🚀 Indicator Features:

Instant detection of mitigated FVGs with visual signals on the chart

Built-in direction logic, targets, and trailing stop functionality

Automatic take profit and stop loss levels based on ATR multipliers

Fast signal generation at the moment of mitigation

Flexible sensitivity settings and zone display options

Suitable for any asset and timeframe (optimal on M15)

Powered by Lux Algo-based algorithms

🔧 Why Use It:

This indicator doesn’t just mark zones — it interprets market structure and institutional activity, translating complex price action into clear trading signals. It’s a great fit for scalpers, intraday traders, or anyone using FVGs for strategic entries in longer-term trades.

🎯 Get a professional-grade tool and start trading alongside institutional market moves!





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