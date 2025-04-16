Fewer Trades, More Profit? The Secret Behind EA Gold Fighter MT5's Signal Filter

We understand that some users might wonder why newer versions sometimes enter fewer trades compared to older ones. Does this affect performance? To answer this question transparently and based on actual data, we conducted a detailed back-test comparison between two states of the EA:

We are constantly striving to improve and upgrade the EA, bringing you an increasingly effective and reliable trading tool. One of the most significant upgrades in recent versions is the optimization of the Entry signal filter . 🚀

Here is the summary table of the back-test results:

Conclusion 🏆

The backtest data over 5 years on IC Markets clearly demonstrates: The advanced signal filter in EA Gold Fighter MT5 does not reduce effectiveness but significantly improves overall performance.

Seeing the EA enter trades less frequently is not a negative sign. Rather, it’s evidence that the filter is working effectively, helping you to:

Avoid high-risk, low-probability signals. 🚫

Focus capital on higher-quality opportunities. 🌟

Achieve a higher win rate. 📈

Optimize long-term net profit.

So, if you notice your EA isn’t trading as often as before, rest assured that this is part of the design intended to deliver better and safer trading results for your account. We believe the "quality over quantity" strategy is the key to sustainable trading success.

Disclaimer: This post is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Thank you for reading and for your continued trust in EA Gold Fighter MT5! 🙌