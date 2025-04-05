GBPUSD M15 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"

Hello traders,
The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.
In this blog post, I’ll share a trading strategy I used with GBPUSD during 2023-2025, which produced great results. Feel free to try it out . However, please remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, so always proceed with caution. Also before you try it read the Important Note at the bottom of this blog post.
This strategy has been optimized specifically for GBPDUSD pair and M15 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.
NOTE: This strategy is placing a few trades per year about 25 trades. The system is trading specific hours of the day and is trying to spot super high probability setups. If you are the type of trader that feels frustrated when it does not gets trades every day and you feel something is going wrong when you don't see regular trades then this system is not for you.
Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: GBPUSD
Backtesting Period: 2023-2025
Timeframe: 15 Minutes
Starting Capital: $10,000
Money Management Setting: 1
Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 5 Lots (Calculate the Lotsize according to this type: [Lotsize= 5 * (starting_capital_amount) /10000] for example if your capital is 500$ then your Lotsize should be 0.25 lots )
Total Net Profit : $18,279
Relative Equity Drawdown: 19.31%
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.
Input Parameters Settings
Nested Zones Filter: false
Timeframe Direction 1: false
Timeframe Direction 2: true
Timeframe Direction 3: false
Timeframe Direction 4: false
Min Size Automated: true
Min Size Multiplier: 8.0
TP/SL Ratio: Zone Based
Max Global Open Orders: 10
Max Symbol Open Orders: 3
Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false
Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: false
Panel Settings
You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.
TP Ratio : 1
SL Ratio: 9
Timeframe Button: Activate the M15 Timeframe Button
You need to Activate this Min Size: (in pips) Button
Activate Both AUTO BUY and AUTO SELL Buttons
Type of Zones: Activate the SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium Buttons (Disable the Wide Button)
Money Management Setting: 1
Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 5 Lots
(Calculate the Lotsize according to this type: [Lotsize = 5 * (starting_capital_amount) /10000] for example if your capital is 500$ then your Lotsize should be 0.25 lots )
Enable Timer: Activate the Enable Timer button on the "Panel Extension"
Start Time: 20:00 (UTC+3 Server Time)
End Time: 23:59 (UTC+3 Server Time)
You need to calculate the Start Time and End Time according to your Broker's UTC time zone.
IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.