Gold Bands MT5 - Settings Description

[_____ GENERAL PARAMETERS _____]

Session Status

“Session_On”: Next session starts automatically

“Session_Once”: Next session starts automatically, but after the session was closed, no more sessions opened automatically until set to “SESS.ON” by the Panel’s button.

“Session_Off”: Opening of sessions disabled.

Play Sound on Profit Closing

Plays the sound similar to “ta-ta!”, if the session became closed.

Play Sound while Profit Trailing

Plays the sound similar to “tick-tick”, during Profit Trailing activity

Magic Number

The use of an unique Magic Number ensures that other experts' trades or manually opened trades cannot be influenced. On the other hand, care must be taken to ensure that other experts are not configured with the same Magic Number. If the value '0' is set to the Magic Number, manually opened trades will be included!

Order Comment

Fills the Comment field of trades with the here preset text.

[_____ MONEY MANAGEMENT _____]

Acc. Risk Mode

If Money Management is used, presets the type of how the available account amount becomes utilized. The safest setting is ‘Margin’. However, ‘Margin’ might not be always suitable on Leverage 1:30 accounts that are often used in the EU countries because of their legal restrictions.

Acc. Free Amount (%) to be used (All = 100%)

Limits the maximum amount of total balance to be used by this EA.

Acc. Amount ($)/0.01 Lot for Orders (0=‘Lotsize Min.’ is used)

Set the value according to your risk tolerance.

Acc. Equity min. available per 0.01 Lot

If account equity becomes lower that the set value due to margin requirement of the open orders, the Expert reduces the Lotsize to 0.01 for further orders until the equity increased again because of closed or more profitable orders.

Lotsize Min. (Used if ‘Acc. Amount($)/0.01 Lot for Orders’ = 0)

Used if ‘Acc. Amount ($)/0.01 Lot…’ set to zero. Also is used for trading withfixed lotsize.

LotSize Max.

Upper limit for Lotsize used by the Expert.

Spread Max.

Maximum of allowed spread to open or to operate trades. If exceeded, pending orders become closed and market positions are stopping possible active trailing profit operations for the time of big spread.

[_____ TRADING PARAMETERS _____]

Max. Orders to be opened

Limit for orders to become opened during one session.

Enable Orders Long

If set to ‘false’, no long orders will become opened.

Enable Orders Short

If set to ‘false’, no short orders will become opened.

[_____ PROFIT/STOPLOSS PARAMETERS _____]

StopLoss (0=disabled)

Preset fixed Stoploss in Points.

TakeProfit Fixed (0=disabled)

Preset fixed Takeprofit in Points. Usually set to a value that rarely would become triggered as virtual Takeprofit trailing triggers earlier.

[_____ Trailing P/L Section _____]

Profit Trail Mode

Sets the style of Trailing Profit mode.

‘Exponential’: Like ‘Percentual’ but at higher speed.

‘Percentual’: Follows the price with decreasing difference between the current price and the virtual Stoploss.

‘Constant’: Follows the price in the given distance.

‘Disabled’: Profit taking is disabled and has to be managed by manual closing or third party tools like free “Gain Collector MT5”

Profit Trail Activation by ATR

Enables profit trailing activation by ATR level instead of using the preset ‘Profit Trail Activation’ (ref. below) if the current ATR level exceeds that level.

Profit Trail Activation

Fixed level where the profit trailing starts if “Profit Trail Activation by ATR” is disabled.

Profit Trail (%) saved at ‘Profit Trail Activation’

Starting percentage of profit that is saved at trailing start.

Profit Trail to Price min. Distance

The minimum distance the trailing price can near the market price.

Profit Trail Step

The step in Point(s) to track the virtual Profit Trailing.

[_____ GRID ADD PARAMETERS _____]

Grid Order Add Distance Long

Min. distance between a previously placed Buy order.

Grid Order Add Distance Short

Min. distance between a previously placed Buy order.

Grid Orders Opening Distance

If a new order is to be placed, it becomes placed as a pending Stoporder in that points distance.

Grid Order large Gap Opening Distance

If the gap between the last orders is larger than these points, a pending Stoporder becomes placed even if the main indicator-based pattern was not confirmed. Here are only the settings of RSI become considered.

[_____ DRAWDOWN PROTECTION _____]

DD Protection Activation

Enable/Disable Drawdown protection. User can set a Drawdown $-amount limit where the EA freezes the current Drawdown by placing Hedge-orders according to the total volume of open orders.

DD Protection $ Loss Activation Start (0 = Disabled)

Sets the limit in $ for DD Protectio.

DD Protection Hedge Orders Distance

Sets the distance of the first hedging order from the latest to be hedged order.

DD Protection 0.01 Lot x Split

Sets the count of hedge orders to become placed.

DD Protection Min. Splitting Start Volume

Sets the minimum volume size to be used for splitting hedging orders. Example: 11 regular orders a 0.01 Lot should become hedged by 3 orders only => 2x0.05 plus 1 x 0.01 Lot. Therefore “DD Protection Min. Splitting Start Volume” has to be set to 0.05. The EA calculates the rest to make the hedge complete. ATTANTION! This does not hedge possible swaps! If the negative swap on one of the directions is much higher than the swap of the other directions and user leaves the hedging running, over the time the Drawdown increases further. However, it increases slightly. Better to close the side that moved into profit territory and the market reached a resistance/support level that indicates a trend reversal.

[_____ TRADING TIME SETTINGS _____]

MO Start Hour (0 = disabled)

MO Start Min. (0 = disabled)

TU-TH Start Hour (0 = disabled)

TU-TH Start Min. (0 = disabled)

TU-TH Stop Hour (0 = disabled)

TU-TH Stop Min. (0 = disabled)

FR Stop Hour (0 = disabled)

FR Stop Min. (0 = disabled)

December Stop Day (0 = disabled)

In December the prices might become more and more erratic as the trading activities are fading for the end of year close. This causes poor liquidity in the market.

January Start Day (0 = disabled)

In the beginning of January, many traders are still on vacations that results the same like in December. Therefore, it’s better to start trading after the 2nd week of January.

[_____ INDICATORS _____]

This section of the settings is aimed at experienced traders. The indicator settings and their effects can be found in relevant public publications. For detailed questions, please send me a PM.

[_____ MISCELLANEOUS _____]

Display Panel in visual Tester Mode

If enabled, the Onscreen Panel becomes displayed in visual tester mode with all its functionality. As this option is quite time-consuming, it is by default set to off.