Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.





Trading Results – March 25, 2025

Let's review the trading outcomes based on yesterday’s (March 25, 2025) economic indicator releases along with the cumulative results by star rating for the day.

Trade Results by Indicator

Eurozone Flash PMI – EUR/USD

• Actual: Manufacturing PMI = 49.0, Services PMI = 51.5 (both above forecasts of 48.3 and 51.2)

• EUR/USD Movement: Approximately +25 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long because the data beat the forecasts

• Result: Win – ★★★☆☆ (+25 pips)

• Manufacturing PMI = 49.0, Services PMI = 51.5 (both above forecasts of 48.3 and 51.2) • Approximately +25 pips increase • Entered long because the data beat the forecasts • Win – ★★★☆☆ (+25 pips) UK Flash PMI – GBP/USD

• Actual: Manufacturing PMI = 47.0 (slightly below the forecast of 47.3), Services PMI = 51.0 (in line with forecast)

• GBP/USD Movement: Approximately –10 pips decline

• Strategy: Expected a miss so entered short

• Result: Loss – ★★★☆☆ (–10 pips)

• Manufacturing PMI = 47.0 (slightly below the forecast of 47.3), Services PMI = 51.0 (in line with forecast) • Approximately –10 pips decline • Expected a miss so entered short • Loss – ★★★☆☆ (–10 pips) UK Flash PMI – GBP/JPY

• Actual: Amid high volatility, GBP/JPY fluctuated and dropped about –30 pips

• Strategy: Tried to capture a strong surprise move, but excessive volatility led to a stop out

• Result: Loss – ★★☆☆☆ (–30 pips)

• Amid high volatility, GBP/JPY fluctuated and dropped about –30 pips • Tried to capture a strong surprise move, but excessive volatility led to a stop out • Loss – ★★☆☆☆ (–30 pips) US S&P Global Flash PMI – USD/JPY

• Actual: Manufacturing PMI = 51.5, Services PMI = 51.4 (slightly above forecasts)

• USD/JPY Movement: Approximately +20 pips increase

• Strategy: Entered long based on positive data

• Result: Win – ★★★★☆ (+20 pips)

Cumulative Trading Results (March 25)

Prediction Accuracy Wins / Losses Win Rate Total Pips ★★★★★ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A ★★★★☆ 1 win / 0 losses 100% +20 pips ★★★☆☆ 1 win / 1 loss 50% +15 pips ★★☆☆☆ 0 wins / 1 loss 0% –30 pips ★☆☆☆☆ 0 wins / 0 losses N/A N/A

Note: Total pips are the sum of the pips from each trade. These values are for reference only, as actual pip movements can vary due to market liquidity and execution timing.





The results from yesterday were exactly as predicted, weren't they?

Now, let's take a look at today's AI forecast.





1. Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

This Week's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) March 25 (Tuesday) 5:00 AM ET

German IFO Business Climate (EUR) EUR/USD Market expects improvement, but if you anticipate a disappointing IFO reading,

consider a short position (Sell EUR/USD) about 30 mins before release. ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 8:40 AM ET

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Speech (USD) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Speech may reveal hawkish/dovish tone affecting USD. No direct trade recommended,

but monitor for volatility if policy hints are unexpected. ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 9:00 AM ET

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (USD) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Modest impact on USD. Potential support if prices rise above forecast,

but usually less market-moving than other releases. ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 9:05 AM ET

NY Fed President John Williams Opening Remarks (USD) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Another Fed speaker who can sway USD sentiment. Watch for hints on rate policy.

No specific pre-release trade suggested. ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 10:00 AM ET

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence (USD) USD/JPY If you expect a weaker reading than consensus, consider selling USD/JPY

about 30 mins before the data in anticipation of potential USD softness. ★★★☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 10:00 AM ET

US New Home Sales (USD) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Released alongside Consumer Confidence. Typically overshadowed unless there's

a major surprise. No direct trade recommended. ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM ET

Australian CPI (AUD) AUD/USD If you anticipate inflation above consensus (2.5% YoY), consider a long (Buy AUD/USD)

about 1 hour before release, expecting a hawkish RBA response. ★★★★☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.





If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!









Japan AI Exo Scalp EA – An Innovative Solution for Implementing Trading Strategies





This EA generates reliable trading signals by combining technical analysis with economic data surprises such as Eurozone PMI, U.S. Core PCE, and UK CPI.

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA runs a six-step AI analysis process every time a new bar is confirmed on the chart.



[Bar Update]: Once a new bar is confirmed, automatic analysis begins.

[Technical Analysis]: Quantifies market conditions using trend, volatility, RSI, etc.

[Data Sent to ChatGPT]: The collected market data is sent to the latest GPT model (e.g., GPT-4.5, GPT-4 Turbo) to obtain optimal signals.

[GPT Trade Decision]: The AI returns instructions such as “buy,” “sell,” or “hold.”

[EA Signal Filtering]: Strictly checks safe trading conditions based on spread, RSI, and time of day.

[Trade Execution]: Executes entries with confidence once conditions are met.



Rather than aiming for ultra-fast scalping, it focuses on precise analysis and solid risk management to achieve stable entries in major currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, etc.).

(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please make your own investment decisions under thorough risk management and capital control.

Additional Information (Product Link): Japan AI Exo Scalp EA Product Page