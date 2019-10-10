FourAverage is the adaptive trend indicator

FourAverage MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3901

FourAverage MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/597





With the development of information technologies and the large number of participants, the financial markets are less amenable to analysis by obsolete indicators. Traditional technical analysis tools such as moving average and stochastics in pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or its reversal.

Can any one indicator to indicate the correct direction of future price without changing their settings on the history of 14 years?

Answer: Yes, it can.

It has been developed the indicator having sufficiently powerful and effective mechanism to adapt to changing market conditions.

The new leading indicator of the trend of the development team "ExcStrategy", uses a four-level adaptive antialiasing

The unique formula smoothing allows you to adjust the (identify patterns), the indicator for any features of currency pair or other tool. Now, in order to have a profit, enough only one indicator, and it is only the beginning, in conjunction with other tools or as a signal filter, the benefits of FourAverage are enormous.

The indicator FourAverage, unlike other trend indicators are not lost when flet.









The indicator is not redrawn on the formed bars. If the bar is closed, the indicator testimony are unchanged.

The indicator works on all timeframes from M1 to MN.

The indicator has built-in function of drawing arrows

The indicator has built-in function of calculation and display of profit

Adjustable parameters:

PeriodFA; Calculation period of indicator

Average_1 ; the first level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300

; the first level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300 Average_2 ; the second level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300

; the second level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300 Average_3 ; тthe third level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300

; тthe third level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300 Average_4; fourth level of adaptive anti-aliasing value of 0-300

Using the tester of strategy built-in MetaTrader4, i_FourAverage indicator was set on the currency pair EURUSD with the time period D1.

extern int PeriodFA = 2;

extern int Average_1 = 200 ;

extern int Average_2 = 65;

extern int Average_3 = 140;

extern int Average_4 = 155;





On the following figures added the lines showing the results in the case of blind adherence to rules (indicator> 0 buy, sell less).





The attempt to set up the indicator on EURUSD H1, showed a phenomenal result, 17,000 points in 14 years, simply by following the indications of the indicator.

extern int PeriodFA = 24;

extern int Average_1 = 200 ;

extern int Average_2 = 21;

extern int Average_3 = 114;

extern int Average_4 = 83;













Expert FATest designed to determine the optimal settings trend indicator FourAverage.





For the work of an expert in the folder Indicators / Market must be located indicator fouraverage.ex4.





In selecting the parameters we are using a genetic algorithm. The easiest way - is to optimize all 5 parameters.

Exemplary ranges of the search:

PeriodFA ; от 1 до 50

Average_1 ; от 0 до 200

Average_2 ; от 0 до 200

Average_3 ; от 0 до 200

Average_4; от 0 до 200





It is important to understand that for testing is necessary to select a very long sections, otherwise instead of searching for regularities the indicator will be adapt to the story i.e is going to happen-optimization of expert.







Selection of parameters can be carried out without purchasing expert.





Expert Fastest:

It works perfectly with all dealing centers that use the MetaTrader 4 trading platform.

It works perfectly with brokers "Instant Execution" and brokers "Market Execution" (Automatic detection).

Automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and works on quotes of any decimal place.

Resistant to temporary disconnections or short-term computer shutdown. After turning on the computer, the EA will pick up its orders and confidently continue trading.

It always works only with its own orders, even if You decide to trade manually at the same time.







