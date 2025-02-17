XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025
Analytics & Forecasts

XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025

17 February 2025, 10:18
Claudineide De Oliveira
Claudineide De Oliveira
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XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025 XAU/USD (Gold) – Complete Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025

Gold is currently trading at 2,901.840 USD, showing a pullback after the recent high. Below is the analysis using Ichimoku, RSI, and the candlestick patterns of the last 5 candles.

1. Ichimoku Analysis

Current Trend

  • Price above the Kumo (Cloud): The trend remains bullish.
  • Tenkan-sen (blue line) above Kijun-sen (red line): Positive momentum still active.
  • Chikou Span (green) above the price from 26 periods ago: Confirms trend strength.

Key Levels

  • Main Resistance: 2,920 - 2,940 (recent highs).
  • Dynamic Support (Tenkan-sen): 2,880, a key level to defend.
  • Stronger Support (Kijun-sen): 2,800 - 2,820, a critical zone in case of a deeper correction.

Ichimoku Conclusion: The trend remains bullish, but today’s candle is testing the Tenkan-sen support. If the price closes below it, we could see a retracement to 2,820 - 2,800.

2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Analysis

  • Current RSI Value: 68.18, below the overbought threshold (70).
  • RSI Trendline: Initial weakening below dynamic support.

Interpretation:

  • Above 70: Overbought market → Risk of correction.
  • Between 50 and 70: Still positive trend, but possible consolidation.
  • Below 50: Bearish reversal.

RSI Conclusion: The bullish momentum is losing strength. If RSI breaks dynamic support, a deeper pullback could follow.

3. Candlestick Pattern Analysis (Last 5 Candles)

  1. 5 days ago: Strong bullish candle → Trend continuation.
  2. 4 days ago: Small candle with upper wick → First signs of indecision.
  3. 3 days ago: Larger bearish candle → Retracement begins.
  4. 2 days ago: Bearish candle → Pullback continuation.
  5. Today (Feb 17): Testing the Tenkan-sen, possible support or further decline.

Candlestick Conclusion: The pattern shows a slowdown in bullish momentum. If today’s candle closes below 2,880, the pullback could extend to 2,820 - 2,800.

4. Trading Strategies

✅ Long (Buy)

Strategy 1: Rebound on Tenkan-sen (~2,880)

  • Entry: Buy if the price rebounds above 2,880.
  • Stop-loss: Below 2,870.
  • Target: 2,920 - 2,940.

Strategy 2: Breakout above 2,920

  • Entry: Buy above 2,920 with high volume.
  • Stop-loss: Below 2,900.
  • Target: 2,960 - 2,980.

❌ Short (Sell)

Strategy 1: Close below Tenkan-sen (~2,880)

  • Entry: Sell below 2,880 with bearish confirmation.
  • Stop-loss: Above 2,890.
  • Target: 2,820 - 2,800.

Strategy 2: Break below Kijun-sen (~2,800)

  • Entry: Sell if the price drops below 2,800.
  • Stop-loss: Above 2,820.
  • Target: 2,760 - 2,740.

5. Conclusion

  • Overall Trend: Bullish, but in pullback phase.
  • RSI: Declining, indicating weakening momentum.
  • Candlestick Pattern: Critical test of Tenkan-sen at 2,880.

📌 Best Current Opportunity:

  • BUY above 2,880 if today’s candle holds.
  • SELL below 2,880 if it closes negatively, target 2,820.

Monitor today’s close to confirm the next direction!