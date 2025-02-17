XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025 XAU/USD (Gold) – Complete Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025

Gold is currently trading at 2,901.840 USD, showing a pullback after the recent high. Below is the analysis using Ichimoku, RSI, and the candlestick patterns of the last 5 candles.

1. Ichimoku Analysis

Current Trend

Price above the Kumo (Cloud): The trend remains bullish .

The trend remains . Tenkan-sen (blue line) above Kijun-sen (red line): Positive momentum still active.

Positive momentum still active. Chikou Span (green) above the price from 26 periods ago: Confirms trend strength.

Key Levels

Main Resistance: 2,920 - 2,940 (recent highs).

2,920 - 2,940 (recent highs). Dynamic Support (Tenkan-sen): 2,880 , a key level to defend.

, a key level to defend. Stronger Support (Kijun-sen): 2,800 - 2,820, a critical zone in case of a deeper correction.

Ichimoku Conclusion: The trend remains bullish, but today’s candle is testing the Tenkan-sen support. If the price closes below it, we could see a retracement to 2,820 - 2,800.

2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Analysis

Current RSI Value: 68.18 , below the overbought threshold (70).

, below the overbought threshold (70). RSI Trendline: Initial weakening below dynamic support.

Interpretation:

Above 70: Overbought market → Risk of correction.

Overbought market → Risk of correction. Between 50 and 70: Still positive trend, but possible consolidation.

Still positive trend, but possible consolidation. Below 50: Bearish reversal.

RSI Conclusion: The bullish momentum is losing strength. If RSI breaks dynamic support, a deeper pullback could follow.

3. Candlestick Pattern Analysis (Last 5 Candles)

5 days ago: Strong bullish candle → Trend continuation. 4 days ago: Small candle with upper wick → First signs of indecision. 3 days ago: Larger bearish candle → Retracement begins. 2 days ago: Bearish candle → Pullback continuation. Today (Feb 17): Testing the Tenkan-sen, possible support or further decline.

Candlestick Conclusion: The pattern shows a slowdown in bullish momentum. If today’s candle closes below 2,880, the pullback could extend to 2,820 - 2,800.

4. Trading Strategies

✅ Long (Buy)

Strategy 1: Rebound on Tenkan-sen (~2,880)

Entry: Buy if the price rebounds above 2,880.

Buy if the price rebounds above 2,880. Stop-loss: Below 2,870.

Below 2,870. Target: 2,920 - 2,940.

Strategy 2: Breakout above 2,920

Entry: Buy above 2,920 with high volume.

Buy above 2,920 with high volume. Stop-loss: Below 2,900.

Below 2,900. Target: 2,960 - 2,980.

❌ Short (Sell)

Strategy 1: Close below Tenkan-sen (~2,880)

Entry: Sell below 2,880 with bearish confirmation.

Sell below 2,880 with bearish confirmation. Stop-loss: Above 2,890.

Above 2,890. Target: 2,820 - 2,800.

Strategy 2: Break below Kijun-sen (~2,800)

Entry: Sell if the price drops below 2,800.

Sell if the price drops below 2,800. Stop-loss: Above 2,820.

Above 2,820. Target: 2,760 - 2,740.

5. Conclusion

Overall Trend: Bullish, but in pullback phase .

Bullish, but in . RSI: Declining, indicating weakening momentum .

Declining, indicating . Candlestick Pattern: Critical test of Tenkan-sen at 2,880.

📌 Best Current Opportunity:

✔ BUY above 2,880 if today’s candle holds.

if today’s candle holds. ❌ SELL below 2,880 if it closes negatively, target 2,820.

Monitor today’s close to confirm the next direction!