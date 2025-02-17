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XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025 XAU/USD (Gold) – Complete Technical Analysis – February 17, 2025
Gold is currently trading at 2,901.840 USD, showing a pullback after the recent high. Below is the analysis using Ichimoku, RSI, and the candlestick patterns of the last 5 candles.
1. Ichimoku Analysis
Current Trend
- Price above the Kumo (Cloud): The trend remains bullish.
- Tenkan-sen (blue line) above Kijun-sen (red line): Positive momentum still active.
- Chikou Span (green) above the price from 26 periods ago: Confirms trend strength.
Key Levels
- Main Resistance: 2,920 - 2,940 (recent highs).
- Dynamic Support (Tenkan-sen): 2,880, a key level to defend.
- Stronger Support (Kijun-sen): 2,800 - 2,820, a critical zone in case of a deeper correction.
Ichimoku Conclusion: The trend remains bullish, but today’s candle is testing the Tenkan-sen support. If the price closes below it, we could see a retracement to 2,820 - 2,800.
2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Analysis
- Current RSI Value: 68.18, below the overbought threshold (70).
- RSI Trendline: Initial weakening below dynamic support.
Interpretation:
- Above 70: Overbought market → Risk of correction.
- Between 50 and 70: Still positive trend, but possible consolidation.
- Below 50: Bearish reversal.
RSI Conclusion: The bullish momentum is losing strength. If RSI breaks dynamic support, a deeper pullback could follow.
3. Candlestick Pattern Analysis (Last 5 Candles)
- 5 days ago: Strong bullish candle → Trend continuation.
- 4 days ago: Small candle with upper wick → First signs of indecision.
- 3 days ago: Larger bearish candle → Retracement begins.
- 2 days ago: Bearish candle → Pullback continuation.
- Today (Feb 17): Testing the Tenkan-sen, possible support or further decline.
Candlestick Conclusion: The pattern shows a slowdown in bullish momentum. If today’s candle closes below 2,880, the pullback could extend to 2,820 - 2,800.
4. Trading Strategies
✅ Long (Buy)
Strategy 1: Rebound on Tenkan-sen (~2,880)
- Entry: Buy if the price rebounds above 2,880.
- Stop-loss: Below 2,870.
- Target: 2,920 - 2,940.
Strategy 2: Breakout above 2,920
- Entry: Buy above 2,920 with high volume.
- Stop-loss: Below 2,900.
- Target: 2,960 - 2,980.
❌ Short (Sell)
Strategy 1: Close below Tenkan-sen (~2,880)
- Entry: Sell below 2,880 with bearish confirmation.
- Stop-loss: Above 2,890.
- Target: 2,820 - 2,800.
Strategy 2: Break below Kijun-sen (~2,800)
- Entry: Sell if the price drops below 2,800.
- Stop-loss: Above 2,820.
- Target: 2,760 - 2,740.
5. Conclusion
- Overall Trend: Bullish, but in pullback phase.
- RSI: Declining, indicating weakening momentum.
- Candlestick Pattern: Critical test of Tenkan-sen at 2,880.
📌 Best Current Opportunity:
- ✔ BUY above 2,880 if today’s candle holds.
- ❌ SELL below 2,880 if it closes negatively, target 2,820.
Monitor today’s close to confirm the next direction!