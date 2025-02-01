How To Setup EUROMT5

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Important to Know
The Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested over a 25-year back test, proving to be both highly profitable and conservative.
It maintains minimal losses while achieving returns up to 10 times greater than the average loss.
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It maintains minimal losses while achieving returns up to 10 times greater than the average loss.
🔗Recommend: VPS
SETUP EUROMT5
Step 1: Selecting Risk Mode
- Choose the appropriate risk mode based on your account type:
- FTMO for a funded account.
- Custom Risk Mode for a private live account.
- There are three risk levels available:
- Conservative (low risk, safer trades).
- Moderate (balanced risk-to-reward ratio).
- Aggressive (higher risk, larger potential profits).
Step 2: Setting Risk Percentage
- Define the desired risk percentage per trade based on your risk tolerance.
- The default settings are highly conservative, ensuring small losses while maximizing profits at a 10:1 reward-to-risk ratio.
Strategy 1: No Trailing Stop (Most Profitable Strategy)
Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)
By following these settings, the EA will secure profits in a more controlled way, making this strategy more stable but slightly less profitable than the first strategy.
Summary:
Strategy 1: No Trailing Stop (Most Profitable Strategy)
- This strategy is pre-configured and optimized, having been back tested for 25 years with long-term profitability.
- Key Parameters:
- Stop Loss: 400 points
- Take Profit: 1500 points
- No Trailing Stop (Trailing Stop Type: "No trailing stop")
- This setup allows the market to fully develop the trade without premature exits.
Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)
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Second Strategy: Trailing Stop Activation
- Set Type – Change to "Trailing based on ATR".
- Adjust Multiplier – Set ATR Multiplier to 5.0.
These settings ensure the trailing stop functions correctly using ATR.