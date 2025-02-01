How To Setup EUROMT5
Trading Strategies

How To Setup EUROMT5

1 February 2025, 19:19
Elya Amar
Elya Amar
0
281

Important to Know

The Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested over a 25-year back test, proving to be both highly profitable and conservative.
It maintains minimal losses while achieving returns up to 10 times greater than the average loss.


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SETUP EUROMT5 

Step 1: Selecting Risk Mode

  1. Choose the appropriate risk mode based on your account type:
    • FTMO for a funded account.
    • Custom Risk Mode for a private live account.
  2. There are three risk levels available:
    • Conservative (low risk, safer trades).
    • Moderate (balanced risk-to-reward ratio).
    • Aggressive (higher risk, larger potential profits).


Step 2: Setting Risk Percentage

  • Define the desired risk percentage per trade based on your risk tolerance.
  • The default settings are highly conservative, ensuring small losses while maximizing profits at a 10:1 reward-to-risk ratio.

Strategy 1: No Trailing Stop (Most Profitable Strategy)

    Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)



    By following these settings, the EA will secure profits in a more controlled way, making this strategy more stable but slightly less profitable than the first strategy.


    Summary:

    Strategy 1: No Trailing Stop (Most Profitable Strategy)

    • This strategy is pre-configured and optimized, having been back tested for 25 years with long-term profitability.
    • Key Parameters:
      • Stop Loss: 400 points
      • Take Profit: 1500 points
      • No Trailing Stop (Trailing Stop Type: "No trailing stop")
    • This setup allows the market to fully develop the trade without premature exits.




    Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)

    • Second Strategy: Trailing Stop Activation

      1. Set Type – Change to "Trailing based on ATR".
      2. Adjust Multiplier – Set ATR Multiplier to 5.0.

      These settings ensure the trailing stop functions correctly using ATR. 