How To Setup EUROMT5

Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)







By following these settings, the EA will secure profits in a more controlled way, making this strategy more stable but slightly less profitable than the first strategy.





Summary:

Strategy 1: No Trailing Stop (Most Profitable Strategy)

This strategy is pre-configured and optimized , having been back tested for 25 years with long-term profitability .

, having been back tested for with . Key Parameters: Stop Loss: 400 points Take Profit: 1500 points No Trailing Stop (Trailing Stop Type: "No trailing stop")

This setup allows the market to fully develop the trade without premature exits.













Strategy 2: Trailing Stop (More Conservative Approach)

Second Strategy: Trailing Stop Activation Set Type – Change to "Trailing based on ATR" . Adjust Multiplier – Set ATR Multiplier to 5.0 . These settings ensure the trailing stop functions correctly using ATR.





