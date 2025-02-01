XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 1, 2025
Analytics & Forecasts

XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 1, 2025

1 February 2025, 16:42
MARIO DANIELE SCRETI
MARIO DANIELE SCRETI
0
460
XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 1, 2025

The current price of gold is 2,797.460 USD, showing a strong bullish structure with possible retracement signals. This analysis uses Ichimoku, RSI, and Candlestick Patterns to identify trading strategies.

1. Ichimoku Analysis

The Ichimoku indicator provides a clear view of the trend and key levels.

Current Trend:

  • ✅ Price above the Kumo (Cloud): Confirmed bullish trend.
  • ✅ Tenkan-sen (blue line) above Kijun-sen (red line): Positive momentum.
  • ✅ Chikou Span above past prices: The bullish trend remains intact.
  • ⚠️ Price is far from the Kijun-sen: Possible retracement for rebalancing.

Key Levels:

  • Major resistance: 2,800.000 (psychological level and recent high).
  • Dynamic support: 2,760.000 (Tenkan-sen).
  • Stronger support: 2,720.000 (Kijun-sen and Cloud base).

📌 Ichimoku Strategy: The trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above the Kumo and Kijun-sen.

2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Analysis

The RSI measures price momentum and identifies overbought/oversold areas.

Current RSI Status:

  • ✅ RSI near 70, indicating a strong trend.
  • ⚠️ If RSI exceeds 70 and starts to decline → Possible correction.
  • ⚠️ If RSI drops below 50 → Trend weakening.

📌 RSI Strategy: Watch for a possible retracement, but as long as RSI stays above 60, the trend remains bullish.

3. Candlestick Pattern Analysis (Last 5 Candles)

  • 1st candle (5 days ago): Bullish, continuation signal.
  • 2nd candle (4 days ago): Doji, sign of indecision.
  • 3rd candle (3 days ago): Bearish, but without breaking key supports.
  • 4th candle (2 days ago): Strong bullish candle, confirming trend recovery.
  • 5th candle (last): Bullish, closing near highs → Strong trend.

Possible Patterns Identified:

  • Bullish Continuation: The candle sequence supports trend continuation.
  • ⚠️ Potential Evening Star Formation: If the next candle opens higher but closes below 2,780.000, it could indicate a bearish reversal.

📌 Conclusion: The trend is bullish, but caution is advised for potential weakening signals.

4. Trading Strategies

📈 Long (BUY) Strategies

  • 1️⃣ Pullback on Tenkan-sen (2,760.000)
    • Entry: Buy if price bounces at 2,760.000.
    • Stop-loss: Below Kijun-sen (2,720.000).
    • Target: 2,820.000.
  • 2️⃣ Breakout above 2,800.000
    • Entry: Buy above 2,800.000 with volume confirmation.
    • Stop-loss: Below 2,780.000.
    • Target: 2,850.000.

📉 Short (SELL) Strategies

  • 1️⃣ RSI overbought and reversal signal
    • Entry: Sell if RSI exceeds 70 and then declines.
    • Stop-loss: Above 2,805.000.
    • Target: 2,760.000.
  • 2️⃣ Close below 2,760.000
    • Entry: Sell if price breaks 2,760.000 with RSI below 50.
    • Stop-loss: Above 2,770.000.
    • Target: 2,720.000.

5. Conclusion

  • Dominant trend: Bullish with Ichimoku support.
  • ⚠️ RSI near overbought: Risk of correction.
  • 📌 Best current trade: Wait for a pullback to 2,760.000 for a buy with stop below 2,720.000.
  • 🔍 Monitor: RSI and next candle to confirm direction.