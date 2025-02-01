XAU/USD Technical Analysis – February 1, 2025

The current price of gold is 2,797.460 USD, showing a strong bullish structure with possible retracement signals. This analysis uses Ichimoku, RSI, and Candlestick Patterns to identify trading strategies.

1. Ichimoku Analysis The Ichimoku indicator provides a clear view of the trend and key levels. Current Trend: ✅ Price above the Kumo (Cloud): Confirmed bullish trend.

✅ Tenkan-sen (blue line) above Kijun-sen (red line): Positive momentum.

✅ Chikou Span above past prices: The bullish trend remains intact.

⚠️ Price is far from the Kijun-sen: Possible retracement for rebalancing. Key Levels: Major resistance: 2,800.000 (psychological level and recent high).

(psychological level and recent high). Dynamic support: 2,760.000 (Tenkan-sen).

(Tenkan-sen). Stronger support: 2,720.000 (Kijun-sen and Cloud base). 📌 Ichimoku Strategy: The trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above the Kumo and Kijun-sen.

2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Analysis The RSI measures price momentum and identifies overbought/oversold areas. Current RSI Status: ✅ RSI near 70 , indicating a strong trend.

, indicating a strong trend. ⚠️ If RSI exceeds 70 and starts to decline → Possible correction.

⚠️ If RSI drops below 50 → Trend weakening. 📌 RSI Strategy: Watch for a possible retracement, but as long as RSI stays above 60, the trend remains bullish.

3. Candlestick Pattern Analysis (Last 5 Candles) 1st candle (5 days ago): Bullish, continuation signal.

2nd candle (4 days ago): Doji, sign of indecision.

3rd candle (3 days ago): Bearish, but without breaking key supports.

4th candle (2 days ago): Strong bullish candle, confirming trend recovery.

5th candle (last): Bullish, closing near highs → Strong trend. Possible Patterns Identified: ✅ Bullish Continuation: The candle sequence supports trend continuation.

The candle sequence supports trend continuation. ⚠️ Potential Evening Star Formation: If the next candle opens higher but closes below 2,780.000, it could indicate a bearish reversal. 📌 Conclusion: The trend is bullish, but caution is advised for potential weakening signals.

4. Trading Strategies 📈 Long (BUY) Strategies 1️⃣ Pullback on Tenkan-sen (2,760.000)

Entry: Buy if price bounces at 2,760.000.



Stop-loss: Below Kijun-sen (2,720.000).



Target: 2,820.000.

2️⃣ Breakout above 2,800.000

Entry: Buy above 2,800.000 with volume confirmation.



Stop-loss: Below 2,780.000.



Target: 2,850.000. 📉 Short (SELL) Strategies 1️⃣ RSI overbought and reversal signal

Entry: Sell if RSI exceeds 70 and then declines.



Stop-loss: Above 2,805.000.



Target: 2,760.000.

2️⃣ Close below 2,760.000

Entry: Sell if price breaks 2,760.000 with RSI below 50.



Stop-loss: Above 2,770.000.



Target: 2,720.000.