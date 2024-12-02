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🔥PRIZE DRAW and MAXIMUM CRYPTO CASHBACK from TIGER Broker
ALREADY NOW GUARANTEED FOR EVERYONE AND AT ONCE :
🔹MAXIMUM CASHBACK WITH COMMISSION 35%
🔹FREE CRYPTO TERMINAL TIGER
🔹POSSIBILITY TO TRADE BYPASSING SANCTIONS
💰 DECEMBER 30 PRIZE DRAW
🏆 What awaits you:
- Hoodie and cap
- T-shirt and popsocket
- Mouse pad and poster
🎯 How to participate?
✔️ Register via the link to Tiger Broker and make one transaction for the amount of 5$
✔️ Subscribe to our Telegram channel @cryptocurrencyscalping
✔️ Write a comment " I'm participating " under post about the competition
Already registered but want to participate?
We have prepared instructions on how to join the competition and get maximum cashback.
📅 When will the winners be announced?
Let's sum it up December 30th live
All participants will be on equal terms, and the winners will be determined by chance.
Participate now and become the lucky winner of one of our prizes!!!
Good luck!