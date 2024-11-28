🤖 AI TUNE Telegram Signal Setup Guide





**What is this?**

AI TUNE is a trading bot that analyzes financial markets using advanced artificial intelligence. You can receive its trading signals and analysis directly in your Telegram.



**Setup Instructions:**



1. **Create Telegram Channel:**

- Create a new channel in Telegram

- Note your Channel ID

Example:-100xxxxxxxxxx



2. **Create Telegram Bot:**

- Go to @BotFather in Telegram

- Use /newbot command to create a new bot

- Choose a name and username for your bot

- Save the API Token provided by BotFather



3. **Configure EA Settings:**

- Find "Telegram Signal Settings" in EA settings

- Enter your Channel ID in the chatID field

- Enter your bot token in the botTkn field

- Set SendSignalToTelegram to true



**Types of Messages You'll Receive:**



1. **Trading Signals:**

- Order type (BUY/SELL LIMIT/STOP)

- Exact entry price

- Stop loss and take profit levels

- Trade rationale



2. **Analysis Reports:**

- Overall market condition

- Key price levels

- Current trend

- Technical indicator conditions



**Important Notes:**

- Your bot must be an admin in your channel

- Ensure the bot is active

- You can set custom analysis hours

- News filter feature available

- Customizable trading strategy



**Benefits:**

- Real-time signal delivery

- Professional AI analysis

- Smart risk management

- Multi-pair support

- Customizable settings



Simply follow these steps and configure the EA settings to start receiving AI TUNE's smart analysis directly in your Telegram.









How Can This Help You? These AI analyses can:

Help you identify potential trading opportunities

Provide a second opinion on your trading decisions

Alert you to important market movements when you're away from your charts

Give you insights on key market levels and trend changes

Support your trading strategy with advanced AI-driven analysis

Keep you informed of market structure shifts

Help you understand complex market conditions through clear analysis

Provide systematic, emotion-free market observations

Alert you to potential high-probability setups

Help you stay on top of multiple currency pairs simultaneously

Save time by delivering pre-analyzed market conditions

Assist in confirming your own technical analysis



