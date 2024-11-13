NOVA MT5 IS BACK

Nova Funding is Back with MT5 HFT Challenges! Here’s What You Need to Know

For those actively pursuing funded accounts, Nova Funding has returned with a new and improved MT5 HFT challenge offering. As the developer of Easy Funded MT5, I wanted to share insights about this opportunity and how Easy Funded MT5 can help traders approach and overcome these challenges.

What Makes This MT5 HFT Challenge Different?

HFT Enabled : Nova has integrated High-Frequency Trading (HFT) support, allowing faster, more dynamic trading suited for experienced traders.

Lot Size Consistency Rule Removed : You now have the flexibility to adapt lot sizes as needed, without the constraints of a fixed consistency rule.

New Trader HQ & Enhanced User Experience : Nova has redefined its platform with a new Trader HQ, providing an improved, more intuitive experience for navigating and managing funded accounts.

Gamified Affiliate Portal: If you’re part of a community or have an interest in the affiliate side, Nova’s portal now includes a gamified system, adding engagement and additional earning potential.

Why Consider Easy Funded MT5 for This Challenge?

With Nova Funding’s MT5 HFT challenge now available, Easy Funded MT5 is an ideal tool to help traders pass these challenges effectively and sustainably. Designed specifically with HFT and MT5 in mind, it offers a solid foundation for tackling the requirements of Nova’s new setup.

If you will have any proplems with using Easy Funded MT5 on Nova Funding MT5 Challenges please contact me I will provide you a guaranteed pass service free.

Please make sure that you buy the challenge from that link NOVA FUNDING NEW PLATFORM

Currently, Nova’s MT5 HFT challenge is being released as a private, limited offering. If you’re interested in getting started, you can also take advantage of code FASTTRACK for a 10% discount and access 1st Payout On Demand.



You can also join to SMART FUNDED TRADERS CLUB to check non public funded eas

US TRADERS you can also get Nova Funding Challenges but not MT% platform. To use your eas MT4/MT5 you can use this easy use TRADERS CONNECT, user friendly copier and use your them. Nova has no restrictions for copier from your account to Nova any platfom accounts

To learn more, check out the details here:

EASY FUNDED MT5