Configuration: The Smc Ict Indicator

1.0 Introduction

1.1 How to use the indicator

1.2 Indicator Configuration





1.0 Introduction: In this post, we will explain the settings of the ICT-SMC Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). You will learn how to customize its color palette, adjust line styles, and configure the necessary parameters for its proper functioning. In addition, we will provide a detailed explanation of the more complex parameters, so that you can get the most out of the indicator.

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1.1 How to use the indicator:

To use the indicator, follow these steps:

Drag the indicator to the chart on which you want to display it. Done! The indicator will now be on the chart. Now all that remains is to configure it. Let's move on to the next section to set up the necessary parameters.

1.2 Indicator configuration:

To configure the indicator, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + I to open the indicator settings. A window similar to the one shown in the image should appear:

Double-click on the indicator name ( The SMC ICT Indicator ). A window similar to the following will appear:

Once you are in the settings window, we will proceed to explain how to adjust the indicator parameters: Indicator Settings: In this section you can configure general settings, such as the language in which indicator messages are displayed, texts, names of some objects and alerts. Main Parameters: Indicator in Backtesting? (Indicator in Backtesting?):

This parameter is recommended to be enabled ( true ) only when using the indicator in the strategy tester. If you have already purchased the indicator and want to use it in real time, it is recommended to leave it on false .

Fill:

Allows you to add a background to object rectangles such as OB (Order Block), FVG (Fair Value Gap), IMBALANCE (Imbalance), GAP, etc.

Object in the Background? (Object in the background?):

Allows you to define whether an object will be displayed in the background or not. Example of object in the background:

Example of an object that is not in the background:

Rectangle Line Thickness: Width of the line

Modifiied Chart: Allows modification of the chart Unmodified chart: Modified graphic: Configuration of graphic objects:

Here you can modify the colors and other aspects of the graphic objects. Discount / Premium:

Change the colors of the rectangles that represent the Premium and Discount areas.

Order Blocks:

Allows you to change the colors of the Order Blocks. "Bullish Order Block" and "Bearish Order Block Price":

Here you can select the two key prices (Price 1 and Price 2) for each block of orders. Before explaining how to modify these prices, it is important to understand how they work. When an Order Block is drawn on the chart, two prices are selected: "Price 2": It represents the bottom of the rectangle for a bearish Order Block. In a bullish Order Block, it will be the top. "Price 1": It represents the top of the rectangle for a bearish Order Block. In a bullish Order Block, it will be the bottom.

Bullish Order Block:



Bearish Order Block: With this in mind you can choose the price for the "Price1" and "Price2" of an order block between: 4 Prices that would basically be the OHCL of a candle: O: Open

H: High

C: Close

L: Low





This setup will be applied to the candle before the strong move.

FVG - IMBALANCE - GAP - RDRB:

In this section, you can configure everything related to the main market formations such as FVG (Fair Value Gaps), imbalances, gaps and RDRB.

Drawing Style:

Here you can choose the display style of FVG, imbalances, gaps and RDRB on your chart. Draw on 3 candles:

This drawing style is based on the fact that the FVG, imbalance, gap or RDRB will be represented in 3 candles: The candle before the current one. The current candle (where the FVG, imbalance, gap or RDRB occurs). The candle after the current one.



Example:

Draw to current time: This style of drawing consists of the fvg, imbalance, gap and rdrb will be drawn and updated to the current time*

Example:



*The rectangle is NOT redrawn if it is not moved using the special function that mql5 has for moving objects (ObjectMove()).





-In this section you can also choose the color of the fvg, imbalance, gap and rdrb each in its specified section.

Minimum gap distance:

This parameter defines the minimum distance that is considered for a gap to be valid.

Liquidity Zones:

Here you can modify the colors of the main types of liquidity zones, such as daily, weekly and monthly highs and lows, as well as the liquidity lines. BSL (Buy Side Liquidity) and SSL (Sell Side Liquidity).

SSL/BSL: BSL and SSL line width: Choose the width of the BSL and SSL lines. Choose the color of the text for SSL and BSL: Choose the color of the BSL and SSL text. Choose the color of the Sell Side Liquidity line: Choose the color of the SSL line. Choose the color of the Buy Side Liquidity line: Choose the color of the BSL line. BSL and SSL line style: Choose the style of the BSL and SSL line.

PDL/PDH/PWL/PWH/PML/PMH: Here you can mainly customize: The color of the line. The style of the line. The color of the text.







Market Structure:

In this section, you can configure everything related to the market structure, such as the Swings High and Low , and bullish and bearish trends.

BOS / CHoCH (Break of Structure / Change of Character): Colors of the lines and text of the BOS and CHoCH . Line style BOS and CHoCH . Now we will explain the variable "Choose the maximum wait for the BOS and CHoCH (in bars)" . This variable defines how long the indicator will wait until a Swing High either Swing Low be broken by the price, that is, close above or below the level. Characteristics: If you choose a high value (more than 120 approx.), there will be more tolerance for a swing to break. If you choose a low value (less than 30), the control will be stricter and fewer will be created. CHoCH and BOS . Recommendation: A value between 30 and 90 is ideal, depending on the symbol and the strategy you follow.







HH / HL / LL / LH: You will be able to choose the colors of the high and low points of the market ( Higher High , Higher Low , Lower Low , Lower High ).

Swing High / Swing Low: High and low swing (number of candles): Choose the number of candles that must exceed a Swing High or be less than a Swing Low . Example:

In the image we observe that the Swing High is greater than the previous 4 candles, meeting the criterion. In this case, the number of candles would be 4.

To sum up: This variable tells us how many candles the value should exceed or be less than. Swing High either Swing Low , respectively.

Swing Low Color and Swing High Color:

Choose the text color for the Swing High and Swing Low .

Min Diff Swing (POINT):

This variable defines the difference (in points) between the swing and the text indicating the High either Low . It is an important variable, since based on it you can visually determine if a HH , HL , LL either LH It is clear and legible.

We recommend that you set a distance that is visually aesthetic, but not too wide.

For example:

It is the same previous image at maximum graphic zoom, this would be ideal.

On the other hand, what is not...





How to calculate the ideal distance between the swing high and the next reference level:

Zoom in on the graph to its maximum. Identify a swing high manually and using the crosshair tool, drag the cursor from the swing high to a safe distance. Observe the points that the tool shows you and use them to adjust your strategy settings.

General recommendations:

In Forex (except USD/JPY), the ideal distance is usually between 3 and 6 points.

For gold, a recommended distance is between 7 and 10 points.

For cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), a distance of 25-35 points is recommended.





Equal-High/Low:

Minimal difference between highs and lows: This will be the minimum tolerance in points that will be given to a high or low when comparing it with another high and low.

Structure:





Criteria for identifying an "Equal High":

An "Equal High" is considered when at least one maximum value (high) is within the range defined by (High - Distance) and (High + Distance).

Using the "Distance" variable:

The larger the distance value, the wider the "tolerance rectangle" will be, which will generate more lines in the graph, making it "noisier".

Conversely, if the distance value is small, it will be more difficult to find equals, as higher precision will be required, which could result in a graph with no equals detected.

Recommendation:

Choose a value slightly lower than that used for swing highs and lows. For example, if you selected a value of 6 for swings, you can choose a value of 5 for equals.

Summary:

A larger value generates more lines and noise in the graph.

A smaller value gives greater precision, but too much precision may result in "equals" not being detected.

Personalization:

Choose the color of the lines and text for "Equal High" and "Equal Low".

of the lines and text for "Equal High" and "Equal Low". Line style for equals : Select the style you prefer for the equals lines.





GMT 0 Sessions

In this section, you can choose the hour and minute at which each session will begin, using GMT 0 time to facilitate global configuration.

It is important to note that the sessions are already predefined, so there is no need to make any changes, unless you prefer a session to start earlier or later than its usual time.

Structure of the sessions:

General: Rectangle line style: Defines the style of the lines of the rectangles that represent the sessions. Session text font size: Adjusts the font size of the texts associated with each session.

Setting up each session: Session start time ("session" start hour): Sets the time at which the session will start. Session start minute: Define the exact minute at which the session will start. Session end time ("session" end hour): Sets the time at which the session will end. Session end minute ("session" end minute): Define the exact minute at which the session will end. Color of session rectangle: Select the color of the rectangle that visually represents the session. Session text color (color of "session" text): Select the color of the text that identifies the session.







Conclusion of the Manual: Detailed Explanation of the Line Style

To conclude this manual, I will provide a more detailed explanation of the "Line Style" as well as some practical examples. I did not include this explanation in each section to avoid excessively extending the content.

Line Style refers to the visual format that the lines will adopt in the graphs, which is essential to improve the clarity and organization of the information. Below, I describe the most common types of line style and when it is advisable to use them:

-In MT5 we have 5 types of style for the lines:

solid: Normal straight line without modifications

dot: dotted line

dash: polinya

dashdot: dotted line and dash









dashdotdot: two-point line and dash











