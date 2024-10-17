Set File
Other

Set File

17 October 2024, 13:48
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
0
362

How to Load a .set File in an Expert Advisor:


  • Add the Expert Advisor to the Chart:

    • Drag your Expert Advisor (EA) onto the chart or double-click it from the Navigator window.

  • Open the "Inputs" Tab:

    • In the EA settings window that appears, click on the "Inputs" tab.

  • Load the .set File:

    • Click the "Load" button, select the .set file you wish to use, and click "Open" to apply the settings.



    • EA Parameters: Money Management Enabled Settings Set File
    • EA Parameters: Normal Settings Set File (lot size:-1% of capital)
    • EA Parameters: Normal Settings Set File (5% of capital)

    Files:
    Setfiles.zip  3 kb
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