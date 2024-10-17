Optima AI - Configuration and SET FILES
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Optima AI - Configuration and SET FILES

17 October 2024, 20:45
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Here's the revised version in English:

1. Log in to MQL5: Access the MQL5 platform using your username and password.


2.Drag the robot to the chart: Drop the robot onto the "EURUSD" pair chart to initiate trading. Ensure that algorithmic trading is enabled by checking the appropriate box.



3.Click on "Algo Trading": Press the button shown in the image to activate automated trading.


Financial Settings

  • Fixed or Percentage Allocation: Specifies whether to use fixed lots or a percentage of equity for trading allocations.
  • Lots or Percent for Allocation: Defines the number of lots or the percentage to be allocated for trades.
  • Method for Lot Calculation (Balance, Equity): Determines the method used for lot calculation, either based on account balance or equity.


Configuration Overview

  • Trading Strategy Model: Chooses the trading strategy model to be used.
  • Target Profit Percentage: Sets the target profit percentage for trades.
  • Maximum Allowed Orders: Defines the maximum number of orders allowed to be open simultaneously.


Market News Parameters

  • Activate News Filter: Enables or disables the news filter.
  • Currencies for News Filter (comma-separated): Specifies the currencies to be filtered for news (comma-separated).
  • News Intensity Filter: Sets the intensity of the news filter.
  • News Filtering Duration (in minutes): Specifies the duration in minutes for news filtering.


Miscellaneous Settings

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier (Magic Number) for trades.
  • Order Comment: Adds a comment to orders for identification.
  • Display Graphics: Controls whether to display graphical elements.
  • Maximum Spread Tolerance: Defines the maximum allowable spread for trades.
  • Maximum Slippage Tolerance: Sets the maximum allowable slippage for trades.



Files:
SET_FILES.zip  4 kb