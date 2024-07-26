Description of the robot Scalpidot M5

Scalpidot is a powerful and flexible trading robot designed to automate the scalping process in the Forex market. This robot is optimally suited for both beginners and experienced traders seeking to enhance the efficiency of their trading strategies.

Key Features:

Initial Lot Size : 0.1

: 0.1 Lot Size Increment : 200

: 200 Maximum Number of Orders : 7

: 7 Minimum Distance Between Orders : 20 points

: 20 points Trailing Stop : 35 points

: 35 points Global Stop Loss : 200 points

: 200 points Tick Volume : 55 points

: 55 points Maximum Spread : 15 points

: 15 points Magic Number: 45789

Main Functions:

Adaptive Lot Size Calculation : The robot automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on the current account balance and set parameters.

: The robot automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on the current account balance and set parameters. Smart Margin Check : Before opening each order, Scalpidot checks the available margin on the account to prevent potential losses due to insufficient funds.

: Before opening each order, Scalpidot checks the available margin on the account to prevent potential losses due to insufficient funds. Support for Multiple Orders : The capability to simultaneously open up to 7 orders, considering the minimum distance between them.

: The capability to simultaneously open up to 7 orders, considering the minimum distance between them. Trailing Stop : Automatic management of the stop loss to minimize losses and protect profits.

: Automatic management of the stop loss to minimize losses and protect profits. Market Dynamics Analysis : The robot analyzes tick price dynamics to make informed decisions on market entry.

: The robot analyzes tick price dynamics to make informed decisions on market entry. Use of Fibonacci Levels: Application of Fibonacci levels to determine optimal entry and exit points in the market.

Advantages of Using Scalpidot:

Automated Trading : Scalpidot frees traders from the need to constantly monitor the market, performing all actions automatically.

: Scalpidot frees traders from the need to constantly monitor the market, performing all actions automatically. Risk Minimization : Thanks to built-in checks and adaptive strategies, the robot minimizes potential risks and protects capital.

: Thanks to built-in checks and adaptive strategies, the robot minimizes potential risks and protects capital. High Response Speed : Scalpidot responds instantly to market changes, ensuring orders are executed with minimal delay.

: Scalpidot responds instantly to market changes, ensuring orders are executed with minimal delay. Flexible Settings: The ability to configure parameters according to individual preferences and trading strategies.

You can download and test the robot at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120665



