Optimization of MA7 Flax C1 | RoboForex-Pro | 2014 – 2024 | GBPUSD | D1

Expert advisor: MA7 Flax C1

Broker: RoboForex-Pro

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Period: 2014 – 2024

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: D1

Initial deposit: $1000

Goal: find the settings with the highest profit

OptSet_1.set – set file with a set of parameters for optimization

This set optimizes the indicator settings and stoploss and takeprofit settings, which are measured in points.

Position opening settings

'MA7 Flax' settings

ATR period

ATR multiplier, coeff

Remove subsequent arrows

Position closing settings

StopLoss, points

TakeProfit, points

Result: Maximum profit 329.71$

OptSet_2.set

This set optimizes the indicator settings and stoploss and takeprofit settings, which are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

Position opening settings

'MA7 Flax' settings

ATR period

ATR multiplier, coeff

Remove subsequent arrows

Position closing settings

StopLoss, ATR coeff

TakeProfit, ATR coeff

Result: Maximum profit 1061.39$

OptSet_3.set

This set optimizes the settings from OptSet_1.set plus money management settings.

Money management settings

Risk per trade, perc

Position opening settings

'MA7 Flax' settings

ATR period

ATR multiplier, coeff

Remove subsequent arrows

Position closing settings

StopLoss, points

TakeProfit, points

Result: Maximum profit 5715.27$

OptSet_4.set

This set optimizes the settings from OptSet_2.set plus money management settings.

Money management settings

Risk per trade, perc

Position opening settings

'MA7 Flax' settings

ATR period

ATR multiplier, coeff

Remove subsequent arrows

Position closing settings

StopLoss, ATR coeff

TakeProfit, ATR coeff

Result: Maximum profit 5867.12$

Expert advisors 'MA7 Flax С1':

MA7 Flax C1 MT4;

MA7 Flax C1 MT5.

Attached below are the set files for optimization and the optimization results in Excel files.





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