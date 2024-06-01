CLS ALGO - Real Market Makers Algorhytm.

Hi everyone,

In this short blog post, I want to describe how the CLS Algorhytm and company operate. I have mapped their institutional operations and added it all to the ICT Template. After watching this video you will have basics for the your day trading strategy.

There is nothing new, but having this knowledge about market mechanics and the reasonings behind some market movements definitely helps, to filter out bad entries and look just for the best ones.



Please watch the video, because there are all the important things mentioned. Let me know in the comments what you think about it.









Slides used in the video



Market Participants -CLS participants -









CLS Company their website - CLSSettlement in a day - how it works | CLS Group (cls-group.com)



Operational times







Accumulation - manipulation - Distribution





AMD concept time based ranges





Market mechanics











