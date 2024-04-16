FAQ | FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - Diamond Titan FX

I. BEFORE INSTALLATION
1. What is the minimum balance required?
You can start with a small or large amount of money as you prefer.
Just ensure your account has enough funds to open trades. For example, if the leverage is 1:1000, you can start with as little as $100.
2. What is the minimum leverage required?
Any, recommend 1:500. If you use a low leverage account, then you need to deposit a larger amount of money to have enough funds to open trades.
3. Are there any considerations regarding the spread level?
Recommend: 100-250 for US30 pairs (2 digits type)
4. Any advice on selecting a Broker?
EA is currently operational on brokers such as IC Markets, Tickmill, Vantage, .... (all 2 digits for US30 pair)
Recommend: IC Markets
5. Can EA be used alongside other EAs on the same account?
Yes, it can.
6. What do the 10 activations mean when buying EA successfully?
Upon successful purchase of EA, you will have 10 activations. With each activation, EA can be installed on an unlimited number of trading accounts, terminals, and brokers on the same computer. Only when installing EA on a different computer will an activation be used up. This means you can use EA on an unlimited number of trading accounts on up to 10 different computers.
Downloading updated versions of EA is not counted as an activation.
Manage your devices effectively. In case of VPS rental, choose a long-term plan and the option to renew the existing VPS instead of renewing the VPS address. This way you can use the EA for an unlimited time.
7. Do you have any advice on choosing and using VPS?
Regarding VPS, if you only plan to use EA on 1 or 2 accounts, a minimum configuration of 1GB RAM and 1 core CPU, 16GB storage memory is enough to meet your needs. If you want to run EA on more accounts, consider using a higher configuration VPS.
MQL5 also provides their own VPS service, which is suitable for new customers using EA for the first time and do not want to deeply involve in VPS operation, as everything is already integrated into the system and users only need to rent VPS, pay and press the 'Synchronize' button.
In case you want a ‘’true’’ virtual computer, where you can install additional accounts, EA as you like, then you should not use the MQL5 VPS service, I recommend simply choosing a local service provider, where they can support you in your native language and easy payment.
8. What settings are the EA signal account using for pass prop funded?
It is up to your plan. I am using low risk set file for prop funded.
9. Can EA be used for Propfirm challenge? What should I keep in mind?
Yes, EA can. But not promise 100% pass.
Let check this blog to know more detail: Pass prop challenge in 14 trading days
10. Can EAs be used to trade Gold, BTC?
No.
11. Can EA be used to trade other currency pairs?
You can try, but recommend only US30 Pair
12. What are the differences between Risk modes?
Let check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756912
13. What is the expected profit and risk with each Risk mode?
It depends heavily on market structure, and there is no fixed number. You can refer to backtest data to estimate for yourself.
14. How should I proceed with backtesting?
You should use data from reliable sources (Tickstory, Tick Data Suite, etc.) and utilize the 'Every tick' model with MT4/5 when conducting backtests. This ensures more reliable backtesting results.
15. EA can be used as an investment channel to bring stable long-term profits?
Yes, all of my EAs are aimed at achieving sustainable long-term profitability.
II. DURING INSTALLATION
16. Is there any difference between the MT4 and MT5 versions? Which version should I choose?
There is no difference in trading operations between the MT4 and MT5 versions of EA.
17. Installation commonly encounters the "ZERO MONEY" error.
This is a check for the prop account. Please follow these steps to set it up:
1. For MT4: Select "Account history" => Right-click => Choose "All history".
2. For MT5: Please set it up when the market opens or message me (as this notification is rare in MT5).
18. How do I know if EA has been installed successfully?
After successful installation, the EA will place buy/sell stop orders. You will see this after one candle closes.
III. WHILE OPERATING EA
19. Do you have any other communication channels such as telegram, discord? Is there a group for EA users?
Please check link in bio: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news
20. Some days EA is completely silent, is this normal?
Yes. It is normal.
21. Why is the trading activity on my account different from yours, even though we use the same settings file?
22. If the EA incurs losses exceeding the set percentage for a day or for the entire account, what happens?
Please be informed that different brokers may have different price data. Even the same broker still has different spreads between account types. All of these lead to differences in trading activities, although small, they can still occur.
The EA will automatically stop trading and will not open additional orders if it reaches the daily loss limit. It will also automatically stop permanently if it hits the account loss limit.