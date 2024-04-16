Completed passing the prop firm challenge in 14 days of trading

EA Diamond Titan FX has completed the forward-testing phase by passing a $10K fund challenge.

The EA successfully passed the fund within 14 days of trading.





Fund details:

1- Account size: $10K

2- Profit target: $11k(10%)

3- Max drawdown: $1k(10%)

4- Daily drawdown: $500(5%)

5- Minimum 4 Trading Days







Please check the image below.



Detail trade history



Looking at the history, it shows that: The EA started trading on March 26th and passed the fund on April 16th. Total number of trades executed: 18 trades

Total winning trades: 17 trades

Total losing trades: 1 trade

Largest losing trade: $328

Largest winning trade: $162 Profit: $1063



Read more detailed information about Diamond Titan FX in this article to understand it better. Note: This is not a fixed time for fund passing. The EA does not aim for a 100% fund pass rate. The EA can pass if the market conditions are favorable and you use reasonable risk management.

For convenience in product verification, I conducted a backtest of the EA and compared it with the forward test results.





Purpose: to verify if the back-testing results match the actual forward test results.









The results show that backtesting using "Every tick mode" and "1 Minute OHLC" mode provides nearly 100% similarity to reality.





However, backtesting using "Based real tick mode" yields significantly different results from reality.





Therefore, it demonstrates that "Every tick mode" can be used for backtesting, as it closely resembles reality, almost reaching 99% similarity.

Note: Historical data cannot guarantee 100% future results. Therefore, it is essential to manage risk effectively and have a personalized strategy when using the EA.



Thank you!











