World Forex Award Recognizes NordFX as Best Broker in Two Categories

Experts from one of the leading business awards organisations, the World Forex Award (WFA), have named NordFX as the winner in two categories: The Most Trusted Forex Broker and The Best IB Program 2024.

The award for The Most Trusted Forex Broker is particularly valuable because trust is a key aspect in the world of finance. When a company is acknowledged as the most reliable broker, it serves as a mark of quality for both potential and existing clients. It helps to strengthen the trust between the client and the broker, which is extremely important in the long term. Winning this award distinguishes the company among competitors and highlights its commitment to high standards of service and security. Victory in this category confirms that NordFX adheres to the best industry practices, ensuring a high level of customer service, transparency, and the protection of their interests.

Before reaching their verdict, WFA experts assessed how open, comprehensive, and timely the information provided by the company to interested parties was, and whether it was presented in a form that was understandable and necessary for making objective decisions. The role played by the fact that over its 16 years operating in financial markets, NordFX has always resolved any disputes that occasionally arose in its interactions with clients openly and, when necessary, with the involvement of independent experts, was also significant.

Equally valuable is NordFX's victory in The Best IB Program category. Since 2016, the company has received such awards repeatedly, year after year, confirming the high quality and efficiency of its partnership program, including excellent conditions for participants that encompass continuous support and impressive commissions. This has helped tens of thousands of program participants dramatically improve their lives. It's worth noting that in the past year, 2023, the actual earnings of NordFX's IB partners in the top 3 totalled USD 272,607, meaning that, on average, each partner earned USD 7,572 per month. In total, more than USD 35,000,000 was paid out in partnership rewards.





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Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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