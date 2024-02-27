NordFX Secures Its First 2024 Award as Best Crypto Broker in South East Asia

Finance Derivative magazine announced the 2024 Awards, among which brokerage firm NordFX emerged victorious in the "Best Crypto Broker South East Asia 2024" category.

Finance Derivative is a publication and magazine specializing in financial news, analysis, and reports on trends in finance, banking, technology, and investments. The magazine covers a wide range of topics, from macroeconomic issues to specific investment instruments and strategies, making it a valuable resource for professionals in the financial sector.

The Finance Derivative Awards are an annual accolade that recognizes the outstanding achievements of companies leading in banking, insurance, fintech, brokerage services, and other sectors of the finance industry. These awards not only acknowledge the laureates' achievements but also set standards and serve as an important indicator for all industry participants.

"We would like to congratulate you and extend our special recognition for your pursuit of excellence," states the letter from the Finance Derivative editorial team. "Highlighting your outstanding results, we are pleased to announce that NordFX has been named the 2024 winner in the 'Best Crypto Broker South East Asia' category. Commenting on this award, experts note NordFX's innovative approaches, wide range of cryptocurrency pairs, high level of order execution, and the opportunity for margin trading, which allows traders to significantly increase potential profits.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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