All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Todays gold zones with engulfing and reversal alerts from the zones. 15 January 2024, 16:41 Gabor Bocsak 0 151 Just a screenshot of todays zones on gold . alerts set to reversal candles from zones. #gold, demand, forex, Supply Source To add comments, please log in or register Gold Beast MT5 EA - Backtest Results Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 1 European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Bitcoin by the End of 2026: $50,000, $100,000 or a New All-Time High? Analytics & Forecasts 44 0 Eight Days Of This Kind Of Price Left Trading Strategies 34 0 1 Why This Is A Rare Kind Of Certainty Analytics & Forecasts 35 0 2 The Version Of You Three Months From Now Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Gold Trading EAs - Breakout or Grid are the only options? Trading Systems 59 0 You didn't buy the wrong EA. You bought it the wrong way. Trading Systems 37 0 Nova GOLD Breakout 1.2 Is Here Trading Systems 38 0 1 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 9 0 Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 24 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 36 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 43 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 33 0 How to run my EA My Trading 33 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 46 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 44 0 1 Trend Reader Indicator Trading Systems 9 0 The Lot Size Math Most Traders Skip Trading Systems 11 0 The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 21 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 20 0 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 21 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 735 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB