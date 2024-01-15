Todays gold zones with engulfing and reversal alerts from the zones.
Trading Strategies

Todays gold zones with engulfing and reversal alerts from the zones.

15 January 2024, 16:41
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
151

Just a screenshot of todays zones on gold .

alerts set to reversal candles from zones.

Supply demand pro version

#gold, demand, forex, Supply