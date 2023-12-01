November 2023 Results: NordFX's Top 3 Traders Set Records with Profits of $470,000

NordFX Brokerage Company Summarizes Client Trading Performance for November 2023. Additionally, an evaluation was conducted on the social trading services – PAMM and CopyTrading, along with the profits generated by the company's IB partners.





● The client from Western Asia with account number 1691XXX secured the highest profit this month, reaching $351,521. This remarkable achievement was attained through trading in gold (XAU/USD), euro (EUR/USD), and the British pound (GBP/USD).

– Similarly, fellow countryman with account number 1692XXX claimed the second position on the podium of distinction, accruing a profit of $91,650. The same currency pairs – XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, along with USD/JPY, contributed to this impressive outcome.

– The third spot is occupied by the account holder with number 1733XXX from Southeast Asia. Utilizing the favoured NordFX trading instrument – gold (XAU/USD), they achieved a profit of $26,713.

● In NordFX's passive investment services, the following situation has developed:

– In the PAMM service, the Trade and Earn account continues to attract attention. It was opened 631 days ago but remained dormant, awakening only in November 2022. Over 13 months, its profitability approached 210% with a relatively small maximum drawdown of less than 17%. Undoubtedly, the manager of this account can take pride in such performance.

Two long-standing accounts on the PAMM service's showcase have persevered, previously mentioned in our past reviews – KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA and TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3. Recall that on November 14, 2022, they suffered significant losses, with the drawdown at that moment approaching 43%. However, PAMM managers decided not to give up, and by November 30, 2023, the profit on the first of these accounts exceeded 118%, and on the second, 78%.

– In CopyTrading, noteworthy is the signal yahmat-forex, which, over 160 days, demonstrated a profitability of 190% with a maximum drawdown of 37%. Also catching attention is the startup with the original name $20 - 〉 $1,000,000. One can reasonably guess that the provider of this signal intends to increase the deposit from $20 to $1 million. Currently, in its 37 days of existence, the profit stands at 101% with a moderate drawdown of less than 18%.

Undoubtedly, such profitability appears very attractive and far exceeds the returns on bank deposits. However, subscribers must always remember that past successes do not guarantee the same results in the future. Therefore, as usual, we urge investors to exercise maximum caution when investing their money.

● Among the IB partners of the NordFX brokerage company, the top three are as follows:

– The largest commission reward once again was credited to a partner from Western Asia, account number 1645XXX. This time it amounted to $10,525.

– Next is their colleague from South Asia, account number 1675XXX, who earned $6,510 in November.

– Finally, another partner from South Asia, account number 1700XXX, closes the top three leaders, receiving $5,034 in commissions.

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Attention! On January 5, 2024, just a month away, NordFX will host the New Year draw of its super lottery. A multitude of cash prizes ranging from $250 to $5,000 will be up for grabs among the company's clients.

There's still time to become a participant and have a chance to win one or even several of these prizes. All details are available on the NordFX website.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.











