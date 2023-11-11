Golden Man AI EA

Golden Man is a unique advisor for trading in the gold market (XAUUSD) on the Metatrader platform, which combines modern technologies such as big data processing, unsupervised learning, cloud computing and machine learning.
- Every trade is protected with hard Stop Loss
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect, you only need to set up risk
- Trades per week 1-5 (Focus on quality, not quantity)
- Suitable for Challenges, Prop Firms and FTMO
BIG DATA ANALYSIS
Golden Man leverages vast amounts of data from the gold market for in-depth analysis and the discovery of concealed patterns. The processing of big data enables a more precise prediction of future price movements, especially when used in conjunction with trading expert advisors. This approach enhances the advisor's ability to make informed trading decisions and respond to market changes effectively. Discover the power of big data in trading and its potential to improve your trading strategies when combined with Golden Man.
MACHINE LEARNING
Golden Man employs cutting-edge machine learning techniques to delve into historical data, unearth intricate trends and patterns, and leverage them for forecasting future price movements. This advanced approach equips the advisor to remain agile and responsive amid shifting market conditions. When employed alongside trading expert advisors, the following benefits are realized:
- Data-Driven Decisions: Golden Man's machine learning algorithms facilitate the formulation of trading decisions based on robust historical data analysis.
- Adaptive Strategy: The advisor's ability to adapt to evolving market trends enhances the precision and effectiveness of trading strategies.
- Continuous Learning: Machine learning ensures that Golden Man is continually refining its predictive abilities, resulting in improved trading performance over time.
Golden Man employs unsupervised learning, enabling the advisor to adapt autonomously to market conditions and fluctuations. This approach empowers Golden Man to thoroughly analyze the market and make data-driven decisions without being confined by inflexible rules. This autonomous learning capability becomes particularly advantageous when integrated with trading expert advisors, as it enables the advisor to respond dynamically to shifting market dynamics and optimize trading strategies accordingly. Experience the versatility of unsupervised learning with Golden Man, offering a more flexible and adaptable approach to trading. By embracing the power of machine learning, Golden Man is primed to deliver intelligent and data-informed trading experiences when integrated with expert advisors.
CLOUD COMPUTING
Golden Man leverages the power of cloud computing resources, guaranteeing high availability and performance. This cloud-based infrastructure empowers Golden Man to swiftly process vast amounts of data and make timely, informed decisions. When used in conjunction with trading expert advisors, this cloud computing capability provides several key advantages:
- Scalability: Golden Man can seamlessly adapt to evolving trading needs, handling increased data loads without compromising performance.
- Redundancy: The use of multiple cloud servers ensures uninterrupted service, minimizing downtime.
- Data Accessibility: Trading expert advisors can access real-time market data and analysis, enhancing the accuracy of trading decisions.
By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing, Golden Man maximizes its efficiency and responsiveness when navigating the dynamic world of gold trading.
Optimization with quantum algorithms
EA was optimized via API between MT5 and quantum computing services like Microsoft Azure, IBM Watson and AWS AI.
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107743
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108014
All my Experts
☑️ HOW TO SET UP EA ☑️
The Expert requires no special installation skills. It works by default. You only need to do three steps.
☑️STEP 1
Open the GOLD(XAUUSD) chart with 1 hour timeframe
☑️STEP 2
Select the desired risk level
- Low 0.01 per 300usd
- Medium 0.01 per 200usd
- High 0.01 per 100usd
- FTMO Max Daily DD 5%
☑️STEP3
3. Copy these links to the terminal settings!!!
https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com
https://www.worldtimeserver.com
Don't forget to enable Algotrading in your Metatrader Terminal
Recommendations:
Account type: Any account type, but ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads at GOLD(XAUUSD) will be better.
VPS not must but highly recommended, MQL VPS or any other remote desktop VPS
Pricing policy
I aim to create an exclusive experience for our users, which is why I have decided to limit the number of available copies of the Golden Man Expert Advisor. This approach is designed to ensure that each owner of expert advisor can experience the level of privileges and support that cannot be provided in an unlimited quantity. I believe in the uniqueness and quality of our product, and the limited number of copies guarantees that each user will receive maximum benefits and attention from our team. The exclusivity of the Golden Man Advisor becomes your key to successful trading in the Forex market. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this limited circle of privileged traders, ready to achieve financial success with us.
Private MQL group available (only for EA users)
Send me PM https://www.mql5.com/en/users/curb1985
Telegram News Channel https://t.me/AlphaFXSolutions
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Golden Man does not make promises of quick profits, as trading always involves risks. However, with the use of modern technologies and data, it can assist traders in making informed decisions when trading gold.
Please note that the use of the advisor does not guarantee success in the market, and it is always important to conduct your own analysis and manage risks.