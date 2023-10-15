Binance Perpetual Futures Free Demo Data for MT5

Binance Futures Free Demo Data for MT5 (15 days)

from 1/oct/2023 to 15/oct/2023

Historical 1min OHLC Data for testing your setups on 207 total symbols.

How to use this data?

1. Import Symbols - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754520

2. Extract history zip files to your Data folder Location

C:\Users\<your username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<your id>\bases\Custom\history

3. Restart MT5 and select symbols such as "a_BTCUSDT" in marketwatch and use strategy tester to test your intraday trading setups by any EA or manually.

If you want to buy product for live data : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77642

If you want to buy product for getting historical data : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77656

Link to download history zip file : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXXoSwfZrw3GrT5y3kgbTmPQ88Hw-anP/view?usp=sharing



Regards