How to Add a News Filter to an MT5 Expert Advisor

1. Why News Filtering Is Required in Algorithmic Trading

High-impact macroeconomic releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, GDP, etc.) introduce:

liquidity gaps

spread explosions

stop-hunting spikes

non-stationary volatility

Any strategy based on technical market structure becomes unreliable during those periods.

A professional Expert Advisor must therefore disable new trade entries during macroeconomic shock windows.

2. Why MT5 Economic Calendar Should Be Used

Many legacy EAs use:

ForexFactory scraping

Investing.com APIs

external XML feeds

These approaches fail in production because:

WebRequest is blocked on VPS

websites change layouts

Strategy Tester cannot reproduce them

Market validation rejects them

MetaTrader 5 provides a native Economic Calendar API maintained by MetaQuotes.

It is synchronized with the broker’s trade server and works in live trading, VPS and validation.

This article uses that API.

3. What the News Filter Does

The filter blocks only new entries during a configurable time window:

[ event_time – MinutesBefore , event_time + MinutesAfter ]

It is configurable by:

currency list (e.g. USD,EUR )

news importance (High / Medium+High / All)

minutes before and after the event

Trailing stops, break-even logic and exits are never blocked.

4. Architecture Overview

The filter works in two stages:

Stage 1 – Cache refresh (infrequent)

The EA periodically queries the MT5 calendar and stores the nearest upcoming news window.

Stage 2 – Runtime check (every entry)

When a trade signal appears, the EA only checks:

Is current server time inside the cached window?

This makes the filter extremely fast and suitable for scalpers and high-frequency EAs.

5. Supplied Module: NewsFilter.mqh

The full implementation is provided in the attached file:

NewsFilter.mqh

It contains:

all input parameters

calendar queries

cache logic

debug display

init / deinit handlers

You do not need to write or maintain calendar code yourself.

6. How to Attach the News Filter to an Expert Advisor

Copy NewsFilter.mqh into:

MQL5\ Include \

Then include it in your EA:

# include <NewsFilter.mqh>

7. Initialization

In OnInit():

int OnInit() { NewsFilter_Init(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }

In OnDeinit():

void OnDeinit(const int reason) { NewsFilter_Deinit(); }

This ensures that:

the news cache is prepared

chart debug text is cleaned when the EA is removed

8. Blocking New Trade Entries

Insert this block immediately before opening any new position:

string why = ""; if(UseNewsFilter) { NewsFilter_DebugUpdate(); // optional, only if NewsDebug = true if(NewsFilter_Blocked(why)) return; // cancel entry }

This will block BUY and SELL entries during the news window, but will not interfere with:

trailing stops

exits

trade management

9. Debug Mode

When NewsDebug = true, the filter shows its state directly on the chart and logs state changes.

Example:

NEWS FILTER: BLOCKED USD | Nonfarm Payrolls | 2026.01.09 15:30 Window: 14:30 – 16:30

This allows easy validation in live trading and forward testing.

10. Properties of the Implementation

This implementation:

uses the MT5 Economic Calendar

does not rely on WebRequest or external data sources

queries the calendar only at fixed intervals

performs O(1) checks during normal operation

supports filtering by currency

supports filtering by event importance

The filter can be integrated into any Expert Advisor that controls its own entry logic.

11. Conclusion

News filtering is a form of market regime control.

By combining:

the MT5 Economic Calendar

time-window based blocking

currency filtering

importance filtering

a cache-based update model

it is possible to implement a deterministic and low-overhead news filter that can be used as part of an automated trading system.



