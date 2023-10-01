September 2023 Results: South Asian Traders Lead at NordFX

Brokerage firm NordFX has summarized the trading performance of its clients for September 2023. The company also evaluated its social trading services and the profits earned by its IB partners.

● Gold, specifically the XAU/USD pair, continues to be one of the most popular trading instruments, helping NordFX traders secure positions in the Top 3. Notably, this time all three podium spots were taken by compatriots from South Asia.

– The highest profit in the first month of autumn was earned by a client from South Asia, account number 1679XXX. Trading exclusively on the XAU/USD pair, the client managed to earn 46,138 USD.

– The second spot on the September podium went to their compatriot, with account number 1599XXX. A result of 21,598 USD was achieved through trading with gold (XAU/USD), as well as with the euro (EUR/USD) and the British pound (GBP/USD).

– The precious metal also assisted another representative from South Asia (account number 1702XXX) in entering the Top 3 for September with a profit of 18,766 USD. In addition to XAU/USD, this trader's portfolio included pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, and many others.





● In the PAMM service, the "Trade and Earn" account continues to attract the attention of passive investors. Although it was opened 570 days ago, the account remained dormant until reactivating in November of last year. As a result, over the last 11 months, its yield reached 199% with a relatively small drawdown of less than 17%.

It's important to note that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Therefore, as always, we urge investors to exercise the utmost caution when investing their funds.

● The Top 3 IB partners of NordFX for September are as follows:

– The highest commission amount of 14,042 USD was credited to a partner from Western Asia, account number 1645XXX. It's worth noting that this partner has led the Top 3 for five consecutive months. Over this period, they have earned just under 60,000 USD in total;

– Second place went to the holder of account number 1618XXX from South Asia, who received 9,923 USD;

– And finally, rounding out the Top 3 is a partner from Southeast Asia with account number 1361XXX, who received a commission of 7,127 USD.

https://nordfx.com/









Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.





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