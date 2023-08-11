Trend Trading using TRS

Trend Reversal Searcher (TRS) is an indicator for all types of Trend traders. It is used to search and spot the start and end of trends. To use this indicator, it is reccommended to use the following instructions;

Buy signal

Buy signal is generated when the signal line of the indicator changes from RED to GREEN.

Sell signal

Sell signal is produced when the signal line of the indicator changes from GREEN to RED. Closing of open positions Buy positions are to be closed when sell signal is produced

Sell positions are to be closed when buy signal is produced Profit target and stop loss can also be used for the exit of open positions

What does Trend means in forex trading?

Trend is a tendency for price to move in a particular direction over a period of time.

Types of Trend

Upwards trend

Downward trend

Sideways

Upwards trend is defined as the price movement of a financial asset in an upward direction. Downward trend describe the price movement of a financial asset when the overall direction is downwards. Sideways is the movement of price of financial asset in a sideways direction or within a price range.

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