First week of trading with the supply demand indicator with trend strenght panel.

Good day!





This is the first week using the updated indicator. Algo trading is 43 percent as i was trading manually until i added my trade assistant expert advisor which we will include in our portfolio in a week.

The zones are giving excellent targets and stoploss points, so even with a few trading mistakes ( I a human :-)) : did not pay attention to some important levels ( learned from the mistake ) I managed to gain 14 percent.

My stoploss and risk is always set that i am not risking more then 2 percent anytime if my stoploos is hit , but i try not to let it go till 1 percent and close the trade if my idea does not seem to work out .

How I do that ? I place my stoploss to the top / bottom of the next suply / demand zone .....but if the price enters and closes in the zone i consider getting out of the trade and wait for a better opportunity.

Our dashboard with trading alerts is on the way also so we will be able to monitor multiple pairs , BECAUSE we do not have all day to sit in the front of the chart! DO YOU ?

Alerts for trading possibilities!

You can set the alert notifications easily from the opening side panel.







