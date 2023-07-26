PeakBottom EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102844

It is strongly recommended to use ICMarkets, because the spread of GBPCAD, EURSGD, USDSGD, USDCHF, CHFJPY is lower than other platforms

Attach to GBPCAD M1

In symbols "GBPCAD,EURSGD,USDSGD,USDCHF, CHFJPY ".

News Test File

It can also be tested without adding a news filter file, but the profit will be less.

Live mode does not require the Calendar.bin file and uses the calendar function provided by MT5.