Trading Systems

PeakBottom EA

26 July 2023, 17:39
Xiaoyu Huang
Xiaoyu Huang
4
716

PeakBottom EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102844

It is strongly recommended to use ICMarkets, because the spread of GBPCAD, EURSGD, USDSGD, USDCHF, CHFJPY is lower than other platforms

Attach to GBPCAD M1

In symbols "GBPCAD,EURSGD,USDSGD,USDCHF, CHFJPY ".

PeakBottom EA

News Test File

It can also be tested without adding a news filter file, but the profit will be less.

Live mode does not require the Calendar.bin file and uses the calendar function provided by MT5.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XReU_5eyXOMM0NwiENnRXxEtzE0_wSua/view?usp=sharing

Path

C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files



News Filter Setting for Live

News Filter Setting


Support

Please contact me if you have purchased the product and join the group.


#EA, Systems