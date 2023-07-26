PeakBottom EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102844
It is strongly recommended to use ICMarkets, because the spread of GBPCAD, EURSGD, USDSGD, USDCHF, CHFJPY is lower than other platforms
Attach to GBPCAD M1
In symbols "GBPCAD,EURSGD,USDSGD,USDCHF, CHFJPY ".
News Test File
It can also be tested without adding a news filter file, but the profit will be less.
Live mode does not require the Calendar.bin file and uses the calendar function provided by MT5.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XReU_5eyXOMM0NwiENnRXxEtzE0_wSua/view?usp=sharing
Path
C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
News Filter Setting for Live
Support
Please contact me if you have purchased the product and join the group.