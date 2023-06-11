TrendMaster FX-Instructions for use

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Instructions for use



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1.For M15 timeframes GBPUSD (Recommend) EURUSD(Second Choice.Not enough training) currency pairs, you can currently use the default settings as they are.Other time periods and currency pairs are not recommended

2.Risk value Control the trading volume for each order.

Our current risk calculation formula is: with a ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE of $1000, a risk of 0.01 corresponds to an order size of 0.01 lots.If the calculated lot size is less than the minimum lot size, the system will use the minimum lot size, for example, 0.01 lot.

If you are a solid trader please set it below 0.1(Recommend less than 0.1),Especially for those with large capital.For example, 0.05 or 0.08.

3.The EA contains two sets of training data with different weights. Balance represents the long-term profitability. Recent data is given more weight to better adapt to the current market. However, when the market changes, it may not be as well adapted with the balanced weights.

4.It is not recommended to change any parameters other than Risk and Training data weights.

5.It is recommended that you familiarize yourself with EA through backtesting and simulation before going live.

This EA does not have a news control module, so you will need to pay attention to news events on your own. Our EA uses a trend strategy. Therefore, it needs to look for entry opportunities, and it is normal to not place orders for two or three days sometimes. Usually, when the graduation cap in the upper right corner of the chart turns blue, it means that the EA is running normally. If you are still not sure, you can open the TestTrade testing environment built into the EA. If there is proof of trading with the minimum trading volume generated, then the EA is running normally and you just need to wait.

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Description of parameters

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1. `TestTrade`: The TestTrade will incur a minimum lot size transaction fee, if you are sure your EA will be working, turn it off.) A boolean value for testing with a minimum lot size transaction fee.

2. ` MT5 configuration check `: A boolean value for checking MT5 configuration.

3. `Trade_MAGIC`: Unique identifier for the Expert Advisor.

4. `commentbuy`: Comment for buy trades.

5. `commentsell`: Comment for sell trades.

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6. `maximum_spread`: The maximum allowed spread value.

7, maxDrawdown does not place orders (%): Orders will not be placed when the maximum drawdown exceeds this value. However, the EA will continue to wait for opportunities to close positions.

8,maxDrawdown does not place orders and closes all positions(%): Orders will not be placed when the maximum drawdown exceeds this value. Moreover, all positions generated by this EA will be forcibly closed.

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9, ` allowed trading direction `: Allows manually limiting the trading direction of the EA.

10, `stop_loss`: There are two modes. The default mode is automatic adaptation based on the currency pair, and the other mode is fixed at 300 pips (3000 points).

11. ` Training data weights `: Using training data with different weights.

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12. ` RiskMode `: A boolean value for risk management.

13. ` Risk value Control the trading volume for each order. `:Using different risk coefficients according to your trading style, it is recommended to use a coefficient less than 0.1 in live trading and a maximum of 0.15,The default value is 0.08.

14. ` Fix Lots `: The number of lots to trade. Takes effect when using RiskMode false

15. ` Maximum lot size limit allowed to be breached `: When the maximum trading volume is reached, use repetitive orders to meet the order quantity.

------------------------------------------ Regarding feedback

We hope that if customers encounter any issues, they can first directly contact our customer service team or describe the situation in the comments. This will help us better understand the problems and provide solutions. The practice of directly giving negative feedback and poor ratings will not only fail to solve problems effectively, but also bring great pressure to the team and affect work efficiency and morale.If you are satisfied with or looking forward to this EA, please give us positive feedback. A five-star rating is the best encouragement for us. If you have any questions please contact us first. Thank you.







