How to use Practice Simulator

NEW version > https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758340





Product info:

24/7 Trading "Practice Simulator" Trade anytime, even on holidays!

*Download the Free Demo to easily try a practice trade on a strategy tester.

Start practising in minutes if you know MT4. One-click entry, bulk closing and drag-and-drop TP/SL make trading easy. Adjust speed, pause, customise charts, add indicators and change templates on the fly. Seamlessly transition to online trading using the same methods. Embrace the cycle of practice, real trading and review. Improve your skills with our "Practice Simulator"!





Download:

Practice Simulator (main module)



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348

Practice Simulator Sync (option, Synchronize with other charts)



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104011







Starting procedure:











Image of procedure.









how to operate:









How to run the FREE DEMO of the Trade Panel in the Strategy Tester.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749299

How to synchronize "Practice Simulator" and "Practice Simulator Sync"

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753894







Parameters:

MagicNumber: using for online trade, 0:all MagicNumer

Initial lot size and increment: lot size

Point scaling factor(0:auto): The meaning of "auto" is governed by pips.

TakeProfit w/Scaling: TP (include Point scaling factor)

StopLoss w/Scaling: SL (include Point scaling factor)

BUY/SELL color: Color for Button, Line and Rect.

Use ASK line: If true, use the ASK line as usual; if false, simulate the ASK line to the BID line.

Box Size x/y: If you want to change it, please specify the box size.

Box font scaling: If the text is too small or too large, adjust the size.

Font size/Seconds to display: for Message.

Smooth rendering (false if heavy): Display when moving TP/SL etc. Set to false if the movement is heavy.

Caution message displayed at startup: Displays a reminder message when trading online. If you do not need it, please set it to false.

Screen Capture key: Specifies the ASCII code for the key. Press SHIFT + the specified key to take a screenshot. The default is SHIFT+S. This feature is not available in the tester. The captured images are saved in the MQL4/files directory.





Important Notes:

-Some features are locked in the free demo, unlocked when you purchase.

-Historical data is required to practice with older data. Please download in advance.

-Please note that performance may be slower on lower specification PCs.











