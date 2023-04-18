NordFX Wins Two Nominations at the Finance Derivative Awards

Finance Derivative magazine announced the Awards 2023. Among the awardees is the NordFX brokerage company, which won in two categories at once: "Most Transparent Forex Brokerage Company UAE 2023" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program South East Asia 2023".





Finance Derivative is a print and online publication that publishes news and insights about the financial industry. It was founded in 2017 and provides its readers with information on financial technology, investment, banking, and other topics related to the financial sector. Finance Derivative's readership includes financial industry professionals, among them bankers, traders, analysts, consultants, investors, and managers.

In addition to publications, Finance Derivative hosts the annual Awards to celebrate outstanding achievements in the financial industry. The award includes several categories, such as "Best Bank", "Best Investment Fund", "Best Financial Startup", "Best Broker" and others. The award is given by a team of journalists and experts from the financial industry who conduct in-depth analysis and evaluation of candidates and decide who deserves the award. Past winners include such world-famous organizations as Barclays Bank and JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock investment fund, Visa and Revolut payment systems.

In 2023, the brokerage company NordFX is among the winners. «Finance Derivative would like to congratulate you and offers special recognition and appreciation for your outstanding performance and dedication to excellence. Honoring your outstanding performance, we are delighted to announce that Nord FX is the Winner 2023 for the Category "Most Transparent Forex Brokerage Company UAE 2023" and "Best Forex Affiliate Program South East Asia 2023" .

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.