March 2023 Results: The Japanese Yen Helped NordFX Traders Enter the TOP-3

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in March 2023. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

- The maximum monthly profit of 38,150 USD was received by a client from East Asia, account No. 286XX, on transactions with USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY.

- This time, the second step was taken by their compatriot, account No. 1505XXX, who earned 26,955 USD trading the USD/JPY pair.

- And finally, a trader from South Asia, account No. 9605XXX, came in third place with a profit of 18,347 USD, their main trading instrument was the GBP/JPY pair.





The situation in NordFX passive investment services is as follows:

- CopyTrading still pleases fans with a "veteran" signal, KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K. It increased its profit to 355% in 697 days. Recall that despite the relative stability of the results, this supplier had a serious failure last November: the maximum drawdown on this signal approached 67% then. This can be called force majeure, but you should always keep in mind that trading in financial markets is a risky business, and can lead not only to impressive profits, but also to a complete loss of funds.

Another signal is Bull trader, which started on July 22, 2022, it has reached a profit of 183% over the past 248 days, with a drawdown of less than 23%. In addition, we drew the attention of algo trading fans a month ago to a startup called ATFOREXACADEMY ALGO 1. It celebrated a round date on March 31: it turned exactly 100 days old. It showed a very good profitability of 202% during this time, although its maximum drawdown turned out to be rather big, 38%.

- In the PAMM service, two accounts continue to struggle in the financial markets, which we have repeatedly mentioned in previous reviews. These are KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA and TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3. They suffered serious losses in mid-November 2022: the drawdown at that moment approached 43%. However, PAMM managers managed to stabilize the situation, and profit on the first of these accounts reached 91% as of March 31, 2023, on the second - 58%, which is approximately the same as a year ago.

This time, the Trade and earn account also attracted attention. It was opened more than a year ago, but was in a state of hibernation, waking up only in November. As a result, the yield on it has exceeded 55% over the past 5 months with a very small drawdown of less than 10%.





Among the IB partners of NordFX, the TOP-3 include representatives of East, South, and West Asia:

- the largest commission, 8,418 USD, was credited to a partner with account No.1259ХXХ;

- the next is the partner (account No. 1621ХХХ), who received 5,701 USD;

- and, finally, the partner with account No. 1618xxx, who received 4,536 USD as a reward, closes the top three.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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