NordFX Broker Awarded for Outstanding Performance in Latin America and Asia

Over its 15 years in the financial markets, brokerage firm NordFX has accumulated more than 70 professional awards. In March this year, the company added two prestigious accolades from International Business Magazine to its collection. NordFX was honored as the "Most Reliable Forex Broker LATAM 2023" and the "Best CFD Broker Asia 2023".

International Business Magazine is a respected publication based in the United Arab Emirates, with global recognition and a substantial readership comprising professionals from various industries and regions. In 2019, the magazine was nominated for the esteemed European Digital Media Awards in the "Best News Publication" category. Receiving awards from such a renowned publication reaffirms NordFX's dominant position in areas like Latin America and Asia. The company offers its clients In these regions a comprehensive range of services, adhering to the highest industry standards in the Forex and CFD markets.

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