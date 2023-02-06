Trading TDI automatically

Metatrader Traders Dynamic Index expert advisor that can trade with the trend based on the Traders Dynamic Index indicator and (optional) moving averages, stochastic and price action.





TDI EA Functions

Identify the trend using the TDI indicator (or moving averages)

Enter and close trades based on the TDI indicator (or moving averages)

Manage the lotsize, trail the price, restrict trading by days/sessions etc

The TDI expert advisor was designed for traders using the Traders Dynamic Index indicator. This (TDI) is a Metatrader indicator that uses RSI (Relative Strength Index), its moving averages and volatility bands (based on Bollinger Bands) to offer a full picture of the current Forex market situation. Although it might look complicated at first, trading using the TDI expert advisor will prove to be very simple as soon as the indicator's capabilities are understood.

In the chart above it is displayed one of the general interpretations of the TDI indicator:

The yellow line represents the trend

The trade entry is given by the red/green intersection

There are multiple ways to determine the trend: the yellow moving average slope, its position towards the 50 level or the red/green lines position regarding the yellow line.



