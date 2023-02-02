NordFX Was Recognized Not Only as Most Reliable Forex Broker, But Also as Best CFD Broker Asia in 2022

According to Forex-Awards.com expert council, NordFX won a convincing victory in the Best CFD Broker Asia 2022 nomination.

The past year was very fruitful for NordFX, as a result of which the company was awarded several prestigious professional awards recognizing its achievements both in specific regions and its success in general. THE BIZZ Business Excellence Award from the World Confederation of Businesses, Best Execution Broker LATAM from International Business Magazine Awards, Best Crypto Broker from AllForexRating Awards, Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia from Finance Derivative Awards, Best Broker Middle East from Forexing Awards were added to NordFX titles in 2022. NordFX is now also named Best CFD Broker Asia by Forex-Awards.com.

This honorary title was awarded to the company by the Forex-Awards.com Expert Council based on the opinions of both independent experts and the trading community. A unique team of expert professionals headquartered in Hong Kong honor the most remarkable solution and innovation in almost 30 nominations since 2010, reward market participants featuring breakthrough initiatives and excellent results in the Forex industry.

The Forex-Awards.com Expert Council has previously noted the merits of NordFX. This time, the Best CFD Broker Asia award is due to the company's achievements in online CFD trading, including an impressive range of trading instruments, instant order execution, as well as the lowest spreads and commissions, which have allowed clients from the Asian region to achieve outstanding success. Suffice it to say that the total earnings of traders from the TOP-3 NordFX in 2022 amounted to almost $1,500,000, and most of these traders are from Asia.





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Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.











