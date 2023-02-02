Gold and Yen Became Most Profitable Instruments for NordFX Top Traders in January

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in January 2023. The services of social trading, CopyTrading and PAMM, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

- The best result among traders was shown in January by a client from West Asia (account #1644XXX), whose profit amounted to 71,280 USD and was received mainly due to transactions with gold (XAU/USD) and Japanese yen (USD/JPY).

- The second place in the top three NordFX top performing clients belongs to the holder of account No.1543XXX from East Asia, who earned 19,983 USD. In addition to gold (XAU/USD) and yen (USD/JPY), this trader's arsenal has been supplemented with such an exotic pair as USD/ZAR (American dollar/South African rand),

- Finally, another representative of the West Asian region (account No. 1672XXX) took the third place on the January podium with a profit of 17,059 USD, whose trading instruments, in addition to gold (XAU/USD) and the Japanese yen (USD/JPY), also included the European currency (EUR/USD).

The passive investment services:

- In CopyTrading, the "veteran" signal - KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K continues to increase profits. It increased its profit to 307% in 637 days. But given the relative stability, it should be borne in mind that this supplier's trade failed seriously last November, when the maximum drawdown on this signal was close to 67%. Bull trader is another interesting signal. True, it is much younger, it is only 183 days old. It has increased the deposit by 183% during this time, since July 25, 2022, while the maximum drawdown has not exceeded 23%.

Fans of algorithmic trading can look out for a startup called ATFOREXACADEMY ALGO 1. This signal has shown a profitability of 93% in just 41 days, although its drawdown was not small, 38%. Here, as usual, it is appropriate to recall that, in addition to a short life span, aggressive trading is a serious risk factor, which carries increased risks. Therefore, we urge you to be extremely cautious when working on financial markets.

- However, as practice shows, a long lifespan and good trading performance in the past do not guarantee against future losses. Thus, two leading accounts in the PAMM service suffered significant losses last November.

The KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA account has existed since January 2021, and the maximum drawdown on it did not exceed 20% for a long time. However, the situation became more complicated in mid-November 2022, the drawdown exceeded 42%, and the account manager decided to close unprofitable positions. As a result, profits fell from 170% to 70%. The TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 account found itself in a similar situation: its maximum drawdown doubled as well, while profits fell from 130% to 44%. It should be noted to the credit of both managers that they did not allow a complete zeroing of deposits, and now they are moving forward again, although very cautiously. The yield on the first signal rose to 80% by January 31, 2023, and to 50% on the second one.

Among the NordFX IB partners, December TOP-3 is as follows:

- the largest commission, 8,141 USD, was credited to a partner from South Asia, account No.1618ХXХ;

- the next is their colleague from Southeast Asia (account No. 1656XXX), who received 6,196 USD during the month;

- and, finally, their colleague from Western Asia (account No. 1645XXX) closes the top three, earning 4,526 USD in commissions in January.

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Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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