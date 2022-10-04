



Hunting Trend Frequently Asked Questions









How to see past signals?





Unfortunately, it is not possible to view past signals in the chart live.

To see old signals, you should use backtest.

You can see all the signals by referring to the backtest section in Metatrader.





Why don't I see a signal every time I open Metatrader?





MetaTrader must be open to view signals. New signals are displayed when Metatrader is open and the indicator is running.

So to see the new signals, keep the chart open and by using the alarm and notification settings, you can immediately receive the new signals.











