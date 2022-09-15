Fight Club Portfolio EA - Be Profitable and Consistent on the Forex Market

if you put false on the

Fixed Lots: The Fixed lot you want if you put false on the Auto Lot Size

Fixed Lots: The Fixed lot you want if you put false on the Auto Lot Size

The percentage you want if you put true on the

The percentage you want if you put true on the Auto Lot Size (Recommended 1%)

True or False, if true each trade will open with a lot based on the percentage of your balance, if false the trade will open with a fixed lot.

You can choose between 3 strategies, the Strategy 1 works only for Eurusd, the Strategy 2 works only for Gbpjpy and Strategy 3 works only on Audjpy. (PS: Double click on "Strategy 1 - Eurusd" to see the Strategy 2 and 3 on the EA)





Fight Club Portfolio EA working since 2003





The System has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow with stable growth!

Eurusd Since 2003:















See, the majority of the time the EA profit from the market, the probability is on our side!





Now I will show you the results of Strategy 2 that works on Gbpjpy:













Take a look on the results of Strategy 3 that works on Audjpy:









As you can see all each one of those 3 pairs profit most of the time, but instead of trading just 1 pair, why not trading the 3 of them as a portofio?

Yes, you can do it, take a look on the results of Strategy 1 - Eurusd, Strategy 2 - Gbpjpy and Strategy 3 - Audjpy working together:









Amazing profit as you can see, the equity curve in blue on the image above shows the stability, profitability and low drawdown that we have, which is amazing!

You can profit from Fight Club Portfolio EA, even if one strategy has a lose trade the other 2 would have a positive trade, so, your account is protected.

Trading with 3 strategies on different pairs that has an edge over the market you will trade like the banks, exactly like professional traders and hedge funds.





Here is more results of the portfolio:









As you could see, the Fight Club Portfolio EA is different from most EAs around, working since 2003 with an edge over the market, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, lets see again the benefits of Fight Club Portfolio EA:





1 - Time-frame: H1

2 - Pairs: Eurusd Gbpjpy Audjpy

3 - Minimum balance: $50

4 - The EA is FIFO compatible

5 - Passed through strict high quality backtests since 2003

6 - Intelligent Entry and Exit System with Stop Loss and Take Profit

7 - The EA does not use martingale or grid

8 - Edge over the market









Now You have the opportunity to trade with an EA that really works!





Fight Club Portfolio EA (MT4) Fight Club Portfolio EA (MT5)







