Movement of currency pairs in the forex market

Every trader has faced a situation when the quote of a currency pair began to move sharply and this movement was not always in favor of the trader.



Faced with such a situation for the first time, I found that news came out, which affected the course in a significant way.



Since then, in addition to technical indicators, I have been focusing on the calendar of outgoing news for the instrument on which I trade.



I wrote a news indicator specifically for this. Its first version was released on the MT4 platform : GS news in December 2019.



In March 2022, I wrote a new version of News impact on the MT5 platform.



The fact is that the actual value of each news item in the calendar is accompanied by an assessment of the impact on the currency to which it refers: negative, positive, neutral.



If we collect these values of influence over the past period, we will get an estimate of the strength of the currency.



And for a currency pair, the strength of one and the weakness of the other will be an indicator showing the possible direction of the quote movement.







