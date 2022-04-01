Dow Jones, forecast 31.03.2022.

Dow Jones, fractal structure (time frame 1 Day / 03/31/2022).





Taking into account the fractal structure of the Dow Jones index chart that was formed on March 31, 2022, built with a time frame of 1 day, it can be assumed that the formation of the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in red on the chart.

The 3rd segment of the red fractal is a fractal of a smaller order, marked in blue on the chart.

The 1st segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (01/03/2022, 02/24/2022), on the chart it is indicated by a pink fractal.

The 2nd segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (02/24/2022, 03/29/2022), on the chart it is indicated by an olive fractal.

Given the above, we can say that the upcoming dynamics of the Dow Jones index will be downward towards the level of 20,000 points as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal.

The completion of the blue fractal, which can occur around 05/18/2022, will mean the completion of a fractal that is one order of magnitude higher, which is indicated on the chart in red on the time interval (09/02/2021, 05/18/2022).

After the completion of the downward directed red fractal, the formation of an upward directed fractal in the direction of 26,000 points will follow.



