Omega Point: Gold scalping opportunities and small update.

Omega Point Indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77771

Again thank you traders for showing great support! We have only two copies left for 50% discount.





The Omega Point indicator has received a small update in which it filters the signals by the strength indicator. So, now you can check how the strength of the currency affects your trading.

For example, we see how on the lower timeframes of the XAU/USD pair, the indicator helps filter out bad trades and confirms that it is not recommended to sell a strong currency and buy a weaker one.





Using the standart settings, the indicator shows that it doesn't matter which take-level to use, the trading will be still profitable if we trade with the trend.













The most profitable setting was take-level 3 with stop-level 1 wich gave us risk reward 1.24 and APPT 0.23.









Another example would AUDJPY.

Here we trade without filter.





Here we trade with filter.

Without filter we have 43 trades with APPT 0.03, so in order to have considerable profit we have to grind.

Using the currency strength filter we have 0.22 APPT. More meaningful trades, much bigger profit, and you have to trade less in order to have much higher percentage.





Again it's proves, that trading against strong currency trend is not recommeded, and better use pairs where one of the currencies ranging significally.



