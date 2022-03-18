Voenix Bridge for MT4 + MT5

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The voenix bridge allows you to receive new patterns -that voenix finds- into other programs running on the same terminal.
- The bridge will only deliver newly found patterns
- It can deliver the initial pattern list upon startup if you choose so
To enable the bridge ,scroll down to the first input screen of voenix when attaching it , before it appears on the chart and turn the bridge on.
The info delivered contains :
- Pattern name
- Pattern direction of the would be trade for that pattern (Bullish , Bearish) in string and directly usable type (OP_BUY/OP_SELL or ORDER_TYPE_BUY/ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
- The symbol the pattern was found in
- The timeframe the pattern was found in for that symbol , both in string and directly usable type (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)
- The time it was discovered
- The would be trade levels resulting from your pattern settings (SL , TP1 , TP2 , TP3 and OP)
- The status of the 5 indicators (true or false) for further filtration (rsi / macd / bollinger bands / stochastic / sr)
- An array of all points of the pattern with price time and point decall (text X A B C etc)
You may find the files for mt4 and mt5 below (attached) , and a sample usage code follows (from the mt4 files)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ReadingTheBridge.mq4 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "VoenixBridge.mqh"; input uint read_interval=1000;//reading interval in milliseconds //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool has_timer=false,busy=false; voenix_pattern_list BRIDGE; //leave the following unchanged string Voenix_folder="VoenixInterim"; string Voenix_bridge_folder="bridge"; string Voenix_write_indicator="wi.txt"; string Voenix_rolling_name="r.txt"; string Voenix_new_data_flag="nd.txt"; int OnInit() { BRIDGE.reset(); busy=false; has_timer=EventSetMillisecondTimer(read_interval); if(!has_timer){return(INIT_FAILED);} return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { BRIDGE.reset(); if(has_timer){EventKillTimer();} } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- if(!busy) { busy=true; bool new_patterns=BRIDGE.load(Voenix_folder,Voenix_bridge_folder,Voenix_write_indicator,Voenix_rolling_name,Voenix_new_data_flag,true,100); //if new patterns have been loaded if(new_patterns) { //getting the amount of new patterns int patterns_returned=ArraySize(BRIDGE.patterns); //checking if the return is an initial load or newly discovered patterns bool is_initial_list=BRIDGE.initial_load; Print("Found "+IntegerToString(patterns_returned)+" Patterns"); Print("Is initial list "+BoolToString(is_initial_list)); //Looping inside the patterns for(int p=0;p<ArraySize(BRIDGE.patterns);p++) { //test prints , you can remove or comment them out Print("Pattern ["+IntegerToString(p+1)+"]"); //pattern name Print("Name : "+BRIDGE.patterns[p].name.to_string()); //pattern symbol Print("Symbol : "+BRIDGE.patterns[p].symbol.to_string()); //pattern timeframe text Print("Timeframe : "+BRIDGE.patterns[p].timeframe_text.to_string()); // note there are 2 timeframe branches , one is in text format -like above- for display and the other // is in ENUM_TIMEFRAMES type for immediate use BRIDGE.patterns[p].timeframe //direction -of the would be trade for this pattern- Print("Direction : "+BRIDGE.patterns[p].direction_text.to_string()); // note the direction text can be Bullish or Bearish and its for display purposes . Like the timeframes branch // an immediate use form exists in BRIDGE.patterns[p].direction and can be OP_BUY or OP_SELL respectively //discovery time -not the last point time- Print("Discovered : "+TimeToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].discovery_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)); //filter states for indicators Print("RSI "+BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].rsi)+" MACD "+BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].macd)+" BANDS "+BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].bb)+" STOCHASTIC "+BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].sto)+" S/R "+BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].sr)); //price levels Print("SL : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].sl,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print("OP : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].op,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print("TP1 : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp1,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print("TP2 : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp2,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print("TP3 : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp3,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); //export points of the pattern 0 is the leftmost , total-1 is the rightmost point //total points in pattern int total_points=ArraySize(BRIDGE.patterns[p].points); Print("Total pattern points : "+IntegerToString(total_points)); for(int po=0;po<total_points;po++) { //a point has the price the time and the decall (i.e. X , A , B , C ... etc) Print("Point ["+IntegerToString(po+1)+"]["+BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].decall.to_string()+"] Price : "+DoubleToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].price,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print("Point ["+IntegerToString(po+1)+"]["+BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].decall.to_string()+"] Time : "+TimeToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)); } } //Looping inside the patterns ends here } //if new patterns have been loaded ends here busy=false; } }
Files:
VoenixBridge.mqh 35 kb
ReadingTheBridge.mq4 7 kb
VoenixBridge.mqh 35 kb
ReadingTheBridge.mq5 6 kb