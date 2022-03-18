Voenix Bridge for MT4 + MT5

The voenix bridge allows you to receive new patterns -that voenix finds- into other programs running on the same terminal.

The bridge will only deliver newly found patterns

It can deliver the initial pattern list upon startup if you choose so

To enable the bridge ,scroll down to the first input screen of voenix when attaching it , before it appears on the chart and turn the bridge on.

The info delivered contains :

Pattern name

Pattern direction of the would be trade for that pattern (Bullish , Bearish) in string and directly usable type (OP_BUY/OP_SELL or ORDER_TYPE_BUY/ORDER_TYPE_SELL)

The symbol the pattern was found in

The timeframe the pattern was found in for that symbol , both in string and directly usable type (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)

The time it was discovered

The would be trade levels resulting from your pattern settings (SL , TP1 , TP2 , TP3 and OP)

The status of the 5 indicators (true or false) for further filtration (rsi / macd / bollinger bands / stochastic / sr)

An array of all points of the pattern with price time and point decall (text X A B C etc)

You may find the files for mt4 and mt5 below (attached) , and a sample usage code follows (from the mt4 files)

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "VoenixBridge.mqh" ; input uint read_interval= 1000 ; bool has_timer= false ,busy= false ; voenix_pattern_list BRIDGE; string Voenix_folder= "VoenixInterim" ; string Voenix_bridge_folder= "bridge" ; string Voenix_write_indicator= "wi.txt" ; string Voenix_rolling_name= "r.txt" ; string Voenix_new_data_flag= "nd.txt" ; int OnInit () { BRIDGE.reset(); busy= false ; has_timer= EventSetMillisecondTimer (read_interval); if (!has_timer){ return ( INIT_FAILED );} return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { BRIDGE.reset(); if (has_timer){ EventKillTimer ();} } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { if (!busy) { busy= true ; bool new_patterns=BRIDGE.load(Voenix_folder,Voenix_bridge_folder,Voenix_write_indicator,Voenix_rolling_name,Voenix_new_data_flag, true , 100 ); if (new_patterns) { int patterns_returned= ArraySize (BRIDGE.patterns); bool is_initial_list=BRIDGE.initial_load; Print ( "Found " + IntegerToString (patterns_returned)+ " Patterns" ); Print ( "Is initial list " +BoolToString(is_initial_list)); for ( int p= 0 ;p< ArraySize (BRIDGE.patterns);p++) { Print ( "Pattern [" + IntegerToString (p+ 1 )+ "]" ); Print ( "Name : " +BRIDGE.patterns[p].name.to_string()); Print ( "Symbol : " +BRIDGE.patterns[p].symbol.to_string()); Print ( "Timeframe : " +BRIDGE.patterns[p].timeframe_text.to_string()); Print ( "Direction : " +BRIDGE.patterns[p].direction_text.to_string()); Print ( "Discovered : " + TimeToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].discovery_time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); Print ( "RSI " +BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].rsi)+ " MACD " +BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].macd)+ " BANDS " +BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].bb)+ " STOCHASTIC " +BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].sto)+ " S/R " +BoolToString(BRIDGE.patterns[p].sr)); Print ( "SL : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].sl,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print ( "OP : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].op,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print ( "TP1 : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp1,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print ( "TP2 : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp2,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print ( "TP3 : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].tp3,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); int total_points= ArraySize (BRIDGE.patterns[p].points); Print ( "Total pattern points : " + IntegerToString (total_points)); for ( int po= 0 ;po<total_points;po++) { Print ( "Point [" + IntegerToString (po+ 1 )+ "][" +BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].decall.to_string()+ "] Price : " + DoubleToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].price,BRIDGE.patterns[p].asset_digits)); Print ( "Point [" + IntegerToString (po+ 1 )+ "][" +BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].decall.to_string()+ "] Time : " + TimeToString (BRIDGE.patterns[p].points[po].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); } } } busy= false ; } }



