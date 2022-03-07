SD Ninja EA - The Daily Trend Strategy

Introduction...



SD Ninja is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Supply & Demand Zones. The operation is based on opening orders using the built in Supply & Demand Model. The EA will place a buy/sell order on the Proximal Line and a Stop Loss on the Distal Line (see screenshot below). You can extend the Stop Loss in parameters under "Trade SL (Extend SL)" but you can't change the entry. The entry is always on the Proximal Line for both Supply and Demand Zones. The EA have a Moving Average based Trend Filter, if turned "True" the EA will only buy Demand Zones that are above the Moving Average; and only sell Supply Zones that are below the Moving Average. This feature is great for Trend Trading - especially in combination with the Smart Trailing Stop, Breakeven and Martingale Option. You can choose between different built in Money Management Systems to limit your risk.



Daily Trend Strategy

Example: Expecting XAU/USD to rally?

Attach SD Ninja EA to XAU/USD M5, M15 and M30 chart. Use the Moving Average Trend Filter to ONLY BUY Demand Zones that are above the (200) EMA. Use a Trailing Stop equal to your target (ex: 100 pips) and a Tight Trail Step (ex: 2 pips). Let SD Ninja run until you have reached your target or the trend have ended. Repeat!









Backtesting Preset: XAUUSD_M5_D_UPTREND_TP_100

Expert Advisor: SD Ninja EA

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