Results of February 2022: Bitcoin and Gold Are Leading Again Among NordFX Traders

NordFX Brokerage company has summed up the performance of its clients' trade transactions in February 2022. The services of social trading, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profit received by the company's IB-partners have also been assessed.

The first place in the ranking of the most successful traders was taken by a client from Southeast Asia, account No. 1416XXX, who received a profit of 82,636 USD on transactions, most of which were carried out in pairs with bitcoin (BTC/USD), S&P500 and Dow Jones stock indices, and with oil.

The second place belongs to the owner of account No. 1602XXX. This trader earned 22,046 USD during the month, and their earnings were based on operations with bitcoin (BTC/USD), gold (XAU/USD) and silver (XAG/USD).

Another trader from Asia, who took the third step of the podium (account No. 1617XXX), also used the XAU/USD pair as a trading instrument. Their profit for February was USD 18,059.

The situation in NordFX passive investment services is as follows:

- CopyTrading still has an active provider under the nickname KennyFxPro. Signal with the complex name KennyFXPRO - Journey of $205 to $5,000 has shown a profit of 149% since March 2021 with a maximum drawdown of 67%. As before, almost all trades were made with NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD pairs. Such a famous pair as EUR/USD got only 0.27% in their arsenal.

Startup signals include NVT Capital (388% income with 41% drawdown) and Thuytien1707 (25% with less than 10% drawdown). Both signals exist for only 14 days. And such a short life span is an additional risk factor for subscribers.

– In the PAMM service, we once again mark the manager under the nickname KennyFXPRO. They increased their capital on the KennyFXPro-the Multi 3000 EA account by 73% in 400 days with a fairly moderate drawdown of less than 16%. In addition, investors can pay attention to the TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 account, which showed a profit of 52% in 330 days with a drawdown of 16%, and NKFX-Ninja 136 , which has brought income of 40% since June 11, 2021 with a drawdown of about 15%. Interestingly, the EUR/USD pair is also missing among the trading instruments here. The vast majority of transactions were made with NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD.

Among the IB partners of NordFX, the TOP-3 also includes representatives of Central and Southeast Asia:

- the largest commission, 10.498 USD, was credited to a partner with account No.1593ХXХ;

- the next is the partner (account No. 1371ХХХ), who received 9.410 USD;

- and, finally, the partner with account No. 1336XXX, who received 5.789 USD as a reward, closes the top three.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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