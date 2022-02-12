NordFX Affiliate Program and Social Trading Network Recognized as the Best in 2021

The Expert Council of the Forex-Awards.com named the Affiliate Program of the brokerage company NordFX and its Social Trading Network as the best at the end of 2021.

The Forex-Awards.com Expert Council is a unique team of professionals headquartered in Hong Kong. Based on the opinions of both independent experts and the trading community, the Expert Council honors the most remarkable solutions and innovations in almost 30 nominations and rewards market participants featuring breakthrough initiatives and excellent results in the Forex industry. A convincing victory was won by the brokerage company NordFX in two of them in 2021.

The victory in the Best Affiliate Program nomination was won thanks to NordFX's multi-level Flexible Partnership Program, which offers its IB partners payments up to 70% of the spread and most advanced CPA up to $700. Monthly monitoring showed that the total earnings of TOP-3 IB partners amounted to $351.853 in 2021. That is, the average earnings of each of them was $9.773 per month.

In total, over $30,000,000 has been paid to all IB partners of the brokerage company during the program's operation. At the same time, it must be taken into account that ΙΒ earnings are withdrawn instantly and without any restrictions.

NordFX Social Trading Network offers unique advantages to both novice traders and passive investors. Using Copy Trading and PAMM services, they get the opportunity to make a profit even with no independent trading experience and without any serious time spent. Experienced traders get additional earning opportunities by offering their services as signal providers and account managers.

In addition, the victory in the Best Social Trading Network nomination was facilitated by the wide information and educational work carried out by NordFX in various languages in all major social networks and hundreds of specialized Internet resources, forums and blogs.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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