Dow Jones, fractal structure (time frame 1 hour / 01/25/2022).

Taking into account the current fractal structure on the chart of the Dow Jones index, built with a time frame of 1 hour, it can be assumed that the downward dynamics of values will continue as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is marked in red on the chart.

The 1st segment of the red fractal, indicated by a fractal of a smaller order in pink, and the 2nd segment in the form of a mono-segment are completed.

The component of the 3rd segment of the red fractal is a fractal of a smaller order, which is indicated in purple on the chart.

In turn, it can be assumed that the 1st segment of the purple fractal is the fractal, which is indicated in blue. In this case, the 2nd segment of the purple fractal will be the fractal, which is marked in green. And then the upcoming dynamics will take place within the formation of the 3rd segment of the purple fractal, that is, down.

