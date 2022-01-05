MH Expert Advisor GBP/USD Settings

Minimum balance required:

MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:

Disclaimer: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.