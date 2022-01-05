MH Expert Advisor GBP/USD Settings

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Minimum balance required:
- Minimum deposit: $100
MH Expert Advisor works for this pairs:
- Currency pairs: GBP/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: 1:500
Parameter settings for GBP/USD M5
- MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000
- BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 10
- JAM_ON = 7
- JAM_OFF = 15
- HEDGING = true
- PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS
- prosentase_floating_minus = 1
- PARAMETER1 = RSI
- PERIOD_RSI = 14
- LEVEL_OS = 30
- LEVEL_OB = 70
- SHIFT_RSI = 1
- digit_belakang_lot = 2
- lots = 0.01
- USE_COMPOUND = true
- KETAHANAN = 133333
- tp_in_money = 999999
- TP = 20
- SL = 100
- USE_MARTY = true
- range = 2
- multiplier = 1
- MAX_OP_BUY = 10
- MAX_OP_SELL = 10
- MagicNumber = 12345
- Slippage = 3
Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685
Recommendation broker
Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.
Disclaimer: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.